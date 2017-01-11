In this week's Southern Star

11 Jan 2017Sophie's son and brother to attend Goleen memorial event at weekend

Councillors upset at 'snub' over meeting with Ross

Heir Island man and his wife were killed when car veered across road

Bantry 'buzzing' as Operation Transformation 2017 swings into action

We reveal the 2016 West Cork Youth Sports Starread more

Eurogene update on latest cattle breeding trends

16 Jan 2017THE inventor of the award-winning Bovine Wash-out Rod, Dunmanway farmer Daniel Power, is delighted to be part of the Eurogene AI Services West Cork team, which is hosting an information meeting at the Parkway Hotel in...

OPINION:Intense rivalry between Fine Gael colleagues

16 Jan 2017Over Christmas and New Year our politicos had a lot to talk about – most of it dross.  But the same cannot be said of the intriguing comments from the very respectable Fine Gael Government Chief Whip, Ms...

U2 tickets sold out â€“ unless you have a spare â‚¬2,000 for two!

16 Jan 2017Any West Cork U2 fans planning a trip to Dublin in July will be disappointed this morning as it appears tickets for the highly-anticipated Croke Park gig have sold out in minutes.

LETTER: Another challenging year for TrÃ³caire

15 Jan 2017SIR – I would like to thank your readers and all from Co Cork for their loyal support for Trócaire’s work over the past year. We are extremely privileged to work on behalf of the people of Ireland in...

Hurling clubs again reject relegation in South West JAFC

15 Jan 2017Update from the latest Carbery GAA Board meeting

Who's in the mix to feature in Cork's football midfield this year?

14 Jan 2017Denis Hurley examines Cork’s options in midfield as the season kicks into gear  

Bandon primed for title charge but Skibb and Clon in battle to survive

14 Jan 2017James Neville takes a detailed look at the fortunes of West Cork’s three competing teams in Munster Junior League Division 1 

Hourihane could quadruple his wages with move to Aston Villa

14 Jan 2017Reports suggest that Bandon man in line for bumper pay rise

