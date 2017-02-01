In this week's Southern Star

In this week's Southern Star
01 Feb 2017• Irish Water is blamed for delay in repairing roads

• Sean who? Spicer’s Cork roots are still a mystery

• Ploughman is Ballinspittle’s first Prickly Rose

• Fr Raja closes Schull charity shop

• Rineen Woods’ famous fairy homes are missing

 read more

Latest Articles

Tributes paid to John A on his 90th

Tributes paid to John A on his 90th

03 Feb 2017The Macroom man’s links with UCC, both as a student and an academic, go back over 72 years

Showcasing work of West Cork Campus students

Showcasing work of West Cork Campus students

03 Feb 2017Spiral is the title of an exhibition by the students of the Professional Arts Practice QQI Level 6 Course, at the Cork College of Commerce West Cork Campus in the former Rossa College, Skibbereen. 

WATCH: Evan and Niamh for the Ray D'Arcy Show â€“ but you saw him here first!

WATCH: Evan and Niamh for the Ray D'Arcy Show â€“ but you saw him here first!

03 Feb 2017SINGER Songwriter Evan Murray and singer Niamh Kirby will both be on the Ray D'Arcy Show Saturday night, after their recent duet went viral.

Hike in searches for Cork homes

Hike in searches for Cork homes

03 Feb 2017Searches for new homes in Cork have increased by 107% in the weeks following the launch of the Help-to-buy scheme by the Government, according to property website Daft.ie.

Sport

Lauraâ€™s joy on a golden weekend for Bandon AC

Lauraâ€™s joy on a golden weekend for Bandon AC

03 Feb 2017Bandon AC athletes have proved, once again, that they are in a league of their own.

McElhinney can do no wrong right now

McElhinney can do no wrong right now

03 Feb 2017Glengarriff teenager races to Munster schools’ victory

Jamie Wall is managing expectations

Jamie Wall is managing expectations

31 Jan 2017Feature interview with Kilbrittain's Jamie Wall, manager of Mary Immaculate College’s Fitzgibbon Cup team

Rowing guru Casey enters Hall of Fame

Rowing guru Casey enters Hall of Fame

30 Jan 2017Dominic Casey’s contribution to the local rowing scene was recognised at the West Cork Sports Star Awards when he was presented with the Hall of Fame award.

Cookies on Southern Star website
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. We also use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on the Southern Star website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time by amending your browser settings.
How does Southern Star use cookies?
Cookies enable us to identify your device, or you when you have logged in. We use cookies that are strictly necessary to enable you to move around the site or to provide certain basic features. We use cookies to enhance the functionality of the website by storing your preferences, for example. We also use cookies to help us to improve the performance of our website to provide you with a better user experience.
We don’t sell the information collected by cookies, nor do we disclose the information to third parties, except where required by law (for example to government bodies and law enforcement agencies).
Hide Message