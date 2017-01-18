21 Jan 2017Blessed with the third fine Sunday in a row, the Cork West ploughing season continued last weekend when Clonakilty Ploughing Association held their 35th annual match on the lands of the Twomey family at Beanhill,...
21 Jan 2017A major nationwide tour of a much-acclaimed play about Michael Collins will be launched in Rossmore Theatre near Clonakilty on January 24th, just a few miles from the place where Collins was born and reared.
21 Jan 2017A commemorative mass in memory of Sophie Toscan du Plantier ended on Sunday with her son, her brother, and her nephew, being embraced by the Goleen community.
21 Jan 2017Round 2 line-up completed after 45 goals scored in nine first-round ties
21 Jan 2017It's Crystal clear that Drinagh Rangers will need to bring their A-game to Waterford this Saturday if they want to qualify for the last 16 of the Munster Junior Cup.
20 Jan 2017Ahead of the biggest awards night in West Cork sport this Saturday, KIERAN McCARTHY profiles the 15 monthly award winners from 2016 and explains why it was such a special year for these local stars