In this week's Southern Star
28 Dec 2016The year that was – 2016 news in review

Skibb market traders to challenge by-laws

N22 Macroom by-pass gets €10m boost

Tenders invited for Clon flood relief scheme

Christmas swim photo special

28-page special – West Cork’s best ever year in sport

Be realistic about your resolutions – expert adviceread more

Babywearing group gets in the â€˜slingâ€™ of things in West Cork

Babywearing group gets in the â€˜slingâ€™ of things in West Cork

01 Jan 2017A ‘babywearing’ group, which was established by a Skibbereen woman, is being very well supported by parents, writes Siobhán Cronin

EDITORIAL: A year of change and uncertainty

EDITORIAL: A year of change and uncertainty

31 Dec 2016Many public figures will be glad to see the back of 2016, given the kind of unpredictable year it proved to be.

LETTER: Bank of Ireland, IPSC and Israel

LETTER: Bank of Ireland, IPSC and Israel

31 Dec 2016SIR – Credit is due to Archon for laying out the facts of Israel’s criminal behaviour in the kind of detail many other mainstream media outlets and politicians have been unwilling to do, either because of...

Macroom family welcomes Chernobyl children

Macroom family welcomes Chernobyl children

31 Dec 2016ThirtyY years ago, on April 26th, 1986, an explosion took place at a nuclear power plant in Chernobyl.

Big sports year for West Cork reviewed in The Southern Star

Big sports year for West Cork reviewed in The Southern Star

30 Dec 2016This week's Southern Star is a must-have for West Cork sports fans as it contains a special supplement all about the great sporting year that 2016 was for the area and the people who made it. A truly great read!

Clonakilty Town target league crown to cap fantastic season

Clonakilty Town target league crown to cap fantastic season

28 Dec 2016John Leahy hopes current West Cork League Division 2 leaders Clonakilty Town can build on gaining promotion from one of the region’s toughest leagues and emerge as champions before the season’s end.

â€˜The best year of my lifeâ€™

â€˜The best year of my lifeâ€™

28 Dec 2016KIERAN McCARTHY caught up with Mark Cronin to chat about Gabriels’ dream season

Power Rangers are number one team in county

Power Rangers are number one team in county

27 Dec 2016Reflecting on Carbery Rangers’ heroics,  DENIS HURLEY picked the brains of Robbie Ahern

