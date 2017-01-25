In this week's Southern Star

25 Jan 2017• Pool opening is delayed for months by 'snag list'

• SuperValu gets Bantry go-ahead

• FF TD attacks Daly over Free Travel comments

• Brexit may cause problems for Cork Airport's flights to the UK

• Concern as Indaver decision postponed again

• 7-page special on 2016 Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Awards

• The Sweet Spot – Fergus O'Farrell's legacyread more

Latest Articles

Baltimore-based brewery competing at Cork beer festival

26 Jan 2017Baltimore firm, West Cork Brewing, will be competing alongside a number of other craft breweries in the Beoir Cask Competition at this year’s Cask Ales and Extraordinary Brew Festival in Cork.   

Judge hears a â€˜classic case of road rageâ€™ in Clonakilty court

26 Jan 2017A 58-year-old former bus driver who prevented a van from overtaking him, has been convicted and fined €250 and disqualified from driving for two years, during a case which Judge David Waters described as a...

Minister Coveney turns sod on Carrigalineâ€™s new Menâ€™s Shed

25 Jan 2017Housing Minister Simon Coveney joined local politicians to turn the sod at the planned new Men’s Shed in Carrigaline, last week.

LEO hosts network event in Clonakilty

25 Jan 2017The Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West is running a networking afternoon on Friday January 27th at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.   

Sport

Conor Hourihane completes big transfer to Aston Villa

26 Jan 2017Bandon man has signed for Steve Bruce's side

Following in their fathersâ€™ footsteps

24 Jan 2017After Kevin Davis emulated his father Don and lined out for Cork’s senior footballers, TOM LYONS look at more father-son combinations

Carbery GAA needs more referees

24 Jan 2017Former players urged to pick up a whistle and get involved in refereeing

Kavanagh: We need to spread the word about the CPA and its benefits

23 Jan 2017Former Cork footballer Derek Kavanagh talks about the new Club Players’ Association

