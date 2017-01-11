16 Jan 2017THE inventor of the award-winning Bovine Wash-out Rod, Dunmanway farmer Daniel Power, is delighted to be part of the Eurogene AI Services West Cork team, which is hosting an information meeting at the Parkway Hotel in...
16 Jan 2017Over Christmas and New Year our politicos had a lot to talk about – most of it dross. But the same cannot be said of the intriguing comments from the very respectable Fine Gael Government Chief Whip, Ms...
16 Jan 2017Any West Cork U2 fans planning a trip to Dublin in July will be disappointed this morning as it appears tickets for the highly-anticipated Croke Park gig have sold out in minutes.
14 Jan 2017Denis Hurley examines Cork’s options in midfield as the season kicks into gear
14 Jan 2017James Neville takes a detailed look at the fortunes of West Cork’s three competing teams in Munster Junior League Division 1