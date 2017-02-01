In this week's Southern Star

01 Feb 2017• Irish Water is blamed for delay in repairing roads

• Sean who? Spicer’s Cork roots are still a mystery

• Ploughman is Ballinspittle’s first Prickly Rose

• Fr Raja closes Schull charity shop

• Rineen Woods’ famous fairy homes are missing

LETTER: Philosopher answers back

05 Feb 2017SIR – Áine Ní Chonaill (Letters, January 28th) was upset by my reading Foucault at the West Cork Arts Centre on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration because he was a promiscuous gay man? 

EDITORIAL: â€˜Underwhelmedâ€™ by new rural action plan

05 Feb 2017With so much else happening in the world, such as Brexit on one side and the new US President Donald J Trump signing executive orders like there was no tomorrow on the other, the Irish government launched yet another...

LETTER: Never proposed Free Travel pass abolition

05 Feb 2017SIR – Further to an article you published last week referring to the Free Travel pass, I wish to clarify for your readers that, contrary to what the article suggested, I have never proposed abolishing the Free...

Cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol and cars seized in Skibbereen raid

05 Feb 2017A Lithuanian man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution after Revenue officers carried out a search under warrant of a house in Skibbereen on Saturday.    

Sport

The Last Word - Time to interrogate Cork Football

05 Feb 2017The Last Word Column - by Sports Editor Kieran McCarthy

Collins not afraid to make the hard calls with Haven

05 Feb 2017New Castlehaven manager confident that they will be in the mix for honours in 2017

Cork must make away trips count

04 Feb 2017How important is it to win your away league games? DENIS HURLEY looks at Cork’s recent record

Melissa targets league minutes

04 Feb 2017Lightning-fast Doheny defender makes her debut for Cork ladies football team

