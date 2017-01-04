09 Jan 2017IRELAND's only cable car – in West Cork – is featuring on a new Tourism Ireland promoting unusual aspects of Ireland.
09 Jan 2017Role seems to be to support the government blindly, to never rock the boat and to be forever grateful to Enda
09 Jan 2017Businesspeople on Sherkin say a 20% hike in the cost of the ferry will damage the island’s potential, but the ferry operator claims that the company hasn’t had a fare increase since 2006.
09 Jan 2017When Paul Carroll first came up with the concept for Gaelic Fields, his new coffee-table book, he gave himself ten years to complete it, so he is three years ahead of schedule.
09 Jan 2017After the failings of previous seasons, 2017 is a big year for Cork football and with that in mind, KIERAN McCARTHY look at six West Cork footballers who, for varying reasons, have something to prove in the months ahead
08 Jan 2017‘This is a tremendous honour that caps off one of our greatest-ever seasons’ – they are the words of Bandon GAA chairman Colman O’Mahony when he learned that Bandon GAA Club has been selected as...