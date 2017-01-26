Conor Hourihane completes big transfer to Aston Villa

26 Jan 2017Bandon man has signed for Steve Bruce's sideread more

Paul and Gary top the list as West Cork is well represented at Cork Person of Year

29 Jan 2017Paul and Gary O’Donovan picked up yet another award last week, when they were named Cork Persons of the Year for 2016, at an awards lunch in Cork city.

LETTER: Philosophers provide laughter!

29 Jan 2017SIR – I must thank the Star, and particularly the Skibbereen notes, for the laughter it afforded me last week.

FF TD attacks Daly over Free Travel comments

29 Jan 2017Cork South West FF TD, Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, has launched a strong verbal attack on her constituency colleague and his party, Fine Gael TD Jim Daly.

EDITORIAL: A great sporting year celebrated

29 Jan 2017Last weekend, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, we were delighted to honour the West Cork Sports Stars of 2016 at a gala banquet. 

Skibb girl power gets results with first ever ladies rugby team in the town

29 Jan 2017A new era has begun in Skibbereen RFC history with the start up of the club’s first ladies’ rugby team

The award they wanted to win

29 Jan 2017Gary and Paul thrilled to win popular sports award

Mike O'Brien: â€˜I couldnâ€™t walk away from Gabrielsâ€™

29 Jan 2017Mike O’Brien excited about new challenge as he commits to club for another season

Collins takes the reins in Haven

28 Jan 2017Three-time Cork SFC winner takes over as new Castlehaven manager    

