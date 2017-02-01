03 Feb 2017The Macroom man’s links with UCC, both as a student and an academic, go back over 72 years
03 Feb 2017Spiral is the title of an exhibition by the students of the Professional Arts Practice QQI Level 6 Course, at the Cork College of Commerce West Cork Campus in the former Rossa College, Skibbereen.
03 Feb 2017SINGER Songwriter Evan Murray and singer Niamh Kirby will both be on the Ray D'Arcy Show Saturday night, after their recent duet went viral.
03 Feb 2017Bandon AC athletes have proved, once again, that they are in a league of their own.
03 Feb 2017Glengarriff teenager races to Munster schools’ victory
31 Jan 2017Feature interview with Kilbrittain's Jamie Wall, manager of Mary Immaculate College’s Fitzgibbon Cup team