01 Feb 2017A South African national who sold perfume and condoms in a Clonakilty nightclub, had a charge of selling cannabis dismissed after it emerged in court that his fingerprints were not found on the drugs.
01 Feb 2017On a warm November evening in 1916 a Boston ‘streetcar’ plunged into the cold waters of Fort Point Channel, killing 46 passengers. The driver was Skibbereen man Gerald Walsh
01 Feb 2017The founder of the firm behind two proposed solar farms for Bandon tells Siobhán Cronin that the energy source is clean, quiet and non-invasive, and can help us meet carbon targets
31 Jan 2017Feature interview with Kilbrittain's Jamie Wall, manager of Mary Immaculate College’s Fitzgibbon Cup team
30 Jan 2017Dominic Casey’s contribution to the local rowing scene was recognised at the West Cork Sports Star Awards when he was presented with the Hall of Fame award.
30 Jan 2017After watching the moving ‘documentary’, Happy Feet, Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Justin Ryan (26), a teacher in Naas, wants to teach a penguin how to dance … That could work out well for both of...