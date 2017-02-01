In this week's Southern Star

01 Feb 2017• Irish Water is blamed for delay in repairing roads

• Sean who? Spicer’s Cork roots are still a mystery

• Ploughman is Ballinspittle’s first Prickly Rose

• Fr Raja closes Schull charity shop

• Rineen Woods’ famous fairy homes are missing

Defendantâ€™s fingerprints not found on drugs or scales

01 Feb 2017A South African national who sold perfume and condoms in a Clonakilty nightclub, had a charge of selling cannabis dismissed after it emerged in court that his fingerprints were not found on the drugs. 

Skibbereen manâ€™s part in Boston streetcar tragedy

01 Feb 2017On a warm November evening in 1916 a Boston ‘streetcar’ plunged into the cold waters of Fort Point Channel, killing 46 passengers. The driver was Skibbereen man Gerald Walsh

Solar farms: a benign source of power or another blight on our pretty landscape?

01 Feb 2017The founder of the firm behind two proposed solar farms for Bandon tells Siobhán Cronin that the energy source is clean, quiet and non-invasive, and can help us meet carbon targets

Spearline makes Chamber awards shortlist

01 Feb 2017Skibbereen company, Spearline Labs, has been listed as a finalist in the SME category of the Cork Company of the Year awards, run by Cork Chamber.  

Jamie Wall is managing expectations

31 Jan 2017Feature interview with Kilbrittain's Jamie Wall, manager of Mary Immaculate College’s Fitzgibbon Cup team

Rowing guru Casey enters Hall of Fame

30 Jan 2017Dominic Casey’s contribution to the local rowing scene was recognised at the West Cork Sports Star Awards when he was presented with the Hall of Fame award.

In a West Cork Minute - Justin Ryan

30 Jan 2017After watching the moving ‘documentary’, Happy Feet, Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Justin Ryan (26), a teacher in Naas, wants to teach a penguin how to dance … That could work out well for both of...

Skibb girl power gets results with first ever ladies rugby team in the town

29 Jan 2017A new era has begun in Skibbereen RFC history with the start up of the club’s first ladies’ rugby team

