18 Jan 2017Irish firm plans two solar farms in Bandon

We are 'very close to the truth' – Sophie's son

Sad passing of musician Jimmy Hayes

Bantry doesn't need a traffic survey - Lucey

Two names in hat for FG Council seat

Third fine Sunday in a row for ploughing

21 Jan 2017Blessed with the third fine Sunday in a row, the Cork West ploughing season continued last weekend when Clonakilty Ploughing Association held their 35th annual match on the lands of the Twomey family at Beanhill,...

The Big Fellow comes home

21 Jan 2017A major nationwide tour of a much-acclaimed play about Michael Collins will be launched in Rossmore Theatre near Clonakilty on January 24th, just a few miles from the place where Collins was born and reared.

We are â€˜very close to the truthâ€™ â€“ Sophieâ€™s son

21 Jan 2017A commemorative mass in memory of Sophie Toscan du Plantier ended on Sunday with her son, her brother, and her nephew, being embraced by the Goleen community.

Shayâ€™s WAW portraits gracing Skibbereenâ€™s shop windows

21 Jan 2017Visitirs to Skibbereen have been met with black and white portraits in some of the shop and business windows.

Sport

Beamish Cup champs dethroned

21 Jan 2017Round 2 line-up completed after 45 goals scored in nine first-round ties

Drinagh are confident of pulling off a cup shock

21 Jan 2017It's Crystal clear that Drinagh Rangers will need to bring their A-game to Waterford this Saturday if they want to qualify for the last 16 of the Munster Junior Cup.

Meet the heroes in the running to be crowned West Corkâ€™s top star

20 Jan 2017Ahead of the biggest awards night in West Cork sport this Saturday, KIERAN McCARTHY profiles the 15 monthly award winners from 2016 and explains why it was such a special year for these local stars

Carbery Rangers crowned Team of the Year

20 Jan 2017It's fitting that the very first Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year Award should go to a local team that achieved an historic first in 2016, Carbery Rangers.

