In this week's Southern Star
04 Jan 2017• Sherkin ferry operator defends fare hike

• Anger over appalling state of N71 road

• Green light for Lidl in Bantry

• Emotional journey to Romanian orphanage for Skibbereen woman

• Civil Defence reaches new heights

• Spent too much at Christmas? Win €100 off your billsread more

Latest Articles

Tourism Ireland promo features West Cork's famous cable car

09 Jan 2017IRELAND's only cable car – in West Cork – is featuring on a new Tourism Ireland promoting unusual aspects of Ireland.

OPINION: Do we really need all these junior ministers?

09 Jan 2017Role seems to be to support the government blindly, to never rock the boat and to be forever grateful to Enda 

Operator of Sherkin ferry defends 20pc hike in fares

09 Jan 2017Businesspeople on Sherkin say a 20% hike in the cost of the ferry will damage the island’s potential, but the ferry operator claims that the company hasn’t had a fare increase since 2006.

Taking things to new heights

09 Jan 2017Brian Moore met recently with members of local Civil Defence units who are being trained in the use of drone technology to assist in search, rescue and recovery operations

Sport

Iconic West Cork scenery stars in GAA photo-book

09 Jan 2017When Paul Carroll first came up with the concept for Gaelic Fields, his new coffee-table book, he gave himself ten years to complete it, so he is three years ahead of schedule.

Westâ€™s best eager to impress

09 Jan 2017After the failings of previous seasons, 2017 is a big year for Cork football and with that in mind, KIERAN McCARTHY look at six West Cork footballers who, for varying reasons, have something to prove in the months ahead

Bandon GAA thrilled to win West Cork Club of the Year

08 Jan 2017‘This is a tremendous honour that caps off one of our greatest-ever seasons’ – they are the words of Bandon GAA chairman Colman O’Mahony when he learned that Bandon GAA Club has been selected as...

Q&A with Irish sprint star Phil Healy from Ballineen

08 Jan 2017National sprinter Phil Healy, Ballineen, ran ‘from the depths of hell’ into the headlines in 2016!

