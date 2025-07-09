HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Gloun’s Four Blues

Schull sanctuary boasts breathtaking views.

New to the market is ‘Four Blues’, a striking property with impressive grounds located in Gloun, just 5km west of Schull village.

This spacious residence is set on c2.6 acres of mature grounds with unrivalled privacy and stunning views to the west over Dunmanus Bay.

This substantial home enjoys large open spaces such as the reception room with its imposing bay window, ideal for entertaining.

When more intimate times call, slip into the cosy dining room adjacent to the brightly-coloured farmhouse kitchen complete with a black Aga range.

This two-story property is full of surprises.

Every room has its own story with clever design making it visually pleasing.

Construction is a hybrid timber frame with solid block wall exterior. Internal walls are either timber frame or solid block.

Four Blues boasts a total floor area of 292sqm (3149sqft) and has its own freshwater well.

The custom-built beech doors to conceal a large TV and shelving.

The floor is done in White Oak in ship-planking style to resemble the deck of a yacht.

Peace and quiet, glorious views, private gardens and tourism hotspots such as Mizen Head, Barleycove and Crookhaven are all close by.

This detached four-bed, four-bath home is guiding at €895,000 and viewing is strictly by appointment only.

Contact Colm Cleary on 028 28122 or email [email protected].