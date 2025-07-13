Skibbereen's Uillinn announces award winners for 40th anniversary exhibition

The West Cork Arts Centre is delighted to announce the winners of its special 40th anniversary awards, presented as part of Uillinn/Angle, the centre’s most ambitious members and friends exhibition to date.

Since the exhibition opened on May 31st, nearly 600 members of the public cast their vote for their favourite artwork, making it one of the most widely engaged-with exhibitions in the Uillinn’s history.

The awards, introduced to mark 40 years since the founding of West Cork Arts Centre and a decade since the opening of Uillinn in Skibbereen, were created to recognise artistic excellence and offer meaningful support to artists at various stages of their careers.

In a first for the centre, the public was invited to participate directly in the judging process, alongside a jury of representatives.

The Morgan O’Driscoll Fine Art Auctioneers Award, offering €1,000 each to two artists for works of distinction, was awarded to Sophie Longwill and Ben Reilly.

Longwill, a glass sculptor, was recognised for 1000 Fleeting Moments, a poetic meditation on the passing of time composed of 1,000 individually flame-formed glass leaves, each one unique, echoing the quiet transience of falling leaves.

Reilly’s winning work, Peter the Painter, is a sculptural piece made from salvaged materials such as wood, rubber, and wax, reflecting his intuitive process and deep interest in material memory and transformation.

The Cnoc Buí Exhibition Award, a solo show to be held in Union Hall in July 2026, went to Nadette Charlet, whose bold figurative paintings explore the feminine voice in patriarchal societies, often inspired by her time in India.

The Uillinn Studio Award, a four-week residency in 2026 with a €500 stipend, was awarded to Pauline Conroy, an artist whose emotionally charged mixed-media works delve into human stories using a wide range of materials and techniques.

In addition, participating artist Mona O’Driscoll was randomly selected to receive an art hamper, generously supported by Strand Framing, Cathal O’Donovan’s Bookshop, and Wild Atlantic Framing.

The Uillinn/Angle exhibition closes on July 3rd, leaving behind a vibrant celebration of artistic talent, public engagement, and 40 years of cultural impact, as Uillinn looks ahead to Grá, a summer 2025 exhibition featuring works from Crawford Art Gallery’s national collection.