All-Ireland champs Cork play Waterford in last four

July 11th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy in action against Bevin Bowdren of Waterford.

THREE-IN-A-ROW chasing Cork will take on Waterford in the last four of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship.

Ger Manley’s Rebels received a bye into the semi-finals after topping their group, as did Galway, so both watched on with interest as the All-Ireland quarter-finals played out last weekend. With Waterford beating Clare by 2-20 to 2-10, and Tipperary too strong for Kilkenny (winning 1-22 to 0-19 after extra time), it completed the last four.

The draw for the semi-finals sees Cork take on Waterford in a repeat of the 2023 All-Ireland final that the Rebels won by 5-13 to 0-9, while Galway will meet Tipperary. The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, July 26th, as a double-header in UPMC Nowlan Park, and will be live on RTÉ 2.

Cork beat Waterford in their Very National League Division 1A opener in February, and the counties were due to meet in the Munster final, but it was postponed because of the skorts controversy.

