GAA
Bandon boss Joe Burke hails the collective effort in county intermediate A hurling final win
Cork ladies footballers travel to Waterford for 2027 Lidl National League Division 1 opener in January
Cork will host Kerry in 2027 McGrath Cup clash
‘It’s this group’s turn now’ - Alex Whooley on the importance of Ilen Rovers’ latest county minor triumph
Big games ahead for Hamilton High, Clonakilty Community College and Rosscarbery in the Corn Uí Mhuirí
WATCH: Bandon captain Michael Cahalane on their 2026 Intermediate A Hurling Championship triumph
Late rally earns new Donoughmore their first-ever Mid Cork junior A hurling crown
New Carbery champions Barryroe are keen to make an impact in the county series
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