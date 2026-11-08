Road Bowling
ROAD BOWLING: Sean Murphy will take on Noel O’Donovan in the Dan Joe Holland Cup decider
ROAD BOWLING: Aidan Murphy bridges a 16-year gap to win the Joe O’Sullivan Acorn Life Cup in Castletownbere
ROAD BOWLING: Martin Coppinger gets the better of Patrick Flood in Noel Phair Cup score
There’s something about Meabh Cuinnea
ROAD BOWLING: Hannah Sexton pushes Anke Klopper all the way in Queen of the Roads final
Subscriber
4 Sep, 2026
ROAD BOWLING: Eoin Hurley and Don O’Driscoll advance to All-Ireland series in Mayo
ROAD BOWLING: Cork celebrate All-Ireland hat-trick, as Ailbhe O’Shea, Eoin O’Riordan, and Arthur McDonagh win
Subscriber
26 Jul, 2026
ROAD BOWLING: All-Irelands next, as Ger Connolly crowned county junior B champion
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