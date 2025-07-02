Shane Kingston chats Cork hurling and trip to Goleen

ON THIS week's podcast, as we look ahead to the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Cork and Dublin, Shane Kingston chats to us.

The main story here isn’t the hurling but indeed his connections with West Cork GAA club, and serial winners, Goleen.

The Douglas man was down at their victory dinner dance recently and he tells us how it came to be.

He and his Cork teammates are looking forward to their clash with Dublin this weekend (Saturday at 5pm in Croke Park) which will attract over 70,000 spectators.

Also on the show, we talk Cork camogie, Cork LGFA and the club scene as league finals are aplenty this weekend.

eir has reached a major milestone in its network transformation, Ireland's No.1 5G Network Availability award for the fifth year in a row. As the first operator to launch 5G at Croke Park in 2020, eir continues to enhance the matchday experience for fans and players alike. Known as the fastest field sport in the world, hurling is a fitting match for eir’s ultra-fast fibre and 5G networks – now bringing faster speeds, stronger connections, and better coverage to communities across Ireland.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

***

