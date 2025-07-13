Food & Drink

The Southern Star's West Fork magazine out this Thursday, July 17th

July 13th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Don't miss our West Fork magazine inside The Southern Star out this Thursday, July 17th.

Your guide to all that's great about food culture in West Cork.

INCLUDING:

New West Cork Food Trails launched

'West Cork & Kenmare Food in Tourism plan... and how you can get involved

Life of the Market - A look of West Cork's farmers' markets.

Forks at the Ready - What's happening in food in West Cork this summer season.

Butter Me Up! - A look at West Cork's butter heritage, including step-by-step instructions on how to make your own.

Tradition of the Sea - Reviving artisan traditions of the sea including cockle raking, hand diving and smoking fish.

Great recipes and lots more!

