WATCH: Finbarr Galvin Ltd. marks 50 years at the heart of Irish motoring

Cork dealership celebrates half a century of driving excellence, innovation, and community spirit.

Finbarr Galvin Ltd., a fixture of Cork city and county’s motor trade since 1975, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The family-run dealership – currently Ireland’s Best ŠKODA Dealer and the second-largest ŠKODA retailer in the country – has grown from a humble one-bay garage in Bandon into one of Ireland’s most decorated dealerships.

Over half a century, the company has weathered seismic shifts in the economy and motoring landscape, all while maintaining the close-knit, customer-first ethos on which it was founded.

Founded by the late Finbarr Galvin in 1975, the business began with modest premises and a straightforward philosophy: treat people fairly and do the job well. Now led by his son, Managing Director Justin Galvin, the ŠKODA, CUPRA and SEAT dealership continues to embody those principles, combining legacy values with modern motoring standards.

“We’re incredibly proud to mark 50 years in business,” says Justin Galvin. “We’ve seen enormous change – from fuel crises and economic recessions to electric vehicles and digital-first retailing. But through it all, our focus on genuine service, community connection and looking after the people of Cork city and county has never wavered.”

Mr Galvin notes that while brands and technology have evolved, the core of the business remains the same: outstanding customer service.

“I don’t believe customer expectations have changed — customers have always expected good service. If a person is looked after properly and given an exceptional level of customer service, be it a vehicle or indeed any type of purchase they tend to return. That’s how we’ve built generations of loyalty.”

Many of Finbarr Galvin LTD’s team have been with the business for 20, 30 or even 40 years. This continuity has helped to build lasting customer relationships and supports a warm,

community-rooted culture.

Accounts Manager, Carmel Kenneally, recently celebrated 40 years working for Finbarr Galvin. Managing Director, Justin Galvin said “I’d like to thank Carmel for her 40 years of dedicated service to our company. Carmel is an integral part of our team. She and several other members of our team have been with us for many years, and this leads to a great

relationship being built up with our loyal customer base” 50 years of driving Cork forward:

The dealership is deeply embedded in the local community in Bandon, offering their support to numerous clubs and charities, including local GAA, Camogie, Golf and Soccer Clubs as well as a number of charitable organisations.

Most recently, they have lent their support to My Lovely Horse Rescue, a local animal charity with connections to both Munster rugby player and Finbarr Galvin Ltd. brand ambassador John Hodnett, with Justin Galvin’s daughter Elaine heavily involved in a volunteer capacity. The dealership recently purchased a horse transport vehicle that was urgently required on behalf of the charity.

As part of their ongoing anniversary celebrations, the dealership is planning an open week in October, giving new and old faces a chance to meet the team and see the latest

models in their award-winning showrooms.

Mr Galvin continued:

“We are the only dealership in Cork city and county featuring the state-of-the-art dedicated CUPRA Showroom, offering customers a premium experience to view and test-drive the full range of CUPRA models."

“Our separate Premium and Prestige Used Car Centre also offers a carefully curated selection of all makes and models of high-quality used vehicles and a premium experience with strong aftersales support,” he added.

In fact, that used car division represents a key pillar of Finbarr Galvin Ltd.’s evolution. The purpose-built facility was opened in 2019 to meet a rising demand for high-quality used

vehicles, offering new-car standards of service.

“We saw a niche in the premium used sector — customers wanted variety, quality and the same level of service they’d get with a new car. So we built that,” Mr Galvin adds. “And it’s worked. People want reassurance — and we give it to them, regardless of the badge on the bonnet.”

Long-term partnerships with the ŠKODA, SEAT and CUPRA brands have seen them develop close-knit relationships with each, built on years of dedicated service and sales, in addition to helping each to build a loyal base of customers across the region.

As the Irish car market looks ahead to growing EV adoption and evolving customer preferences, Mr Galvin believes dealerships must evolve too — not just in stock, but in service, trust, and customer experience.

“The car market will change more in the next five years than it has in the last thirty,” says Justin. “Manufacturers are shifting fast into electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in an effort to reduce their overall Emission levels. And now, with better range and more infrastructure, customers are shifting too.”

This transformation isn’t just happening on the forecourt — it’s also changing what happens in the service bays.

“Our aftersales division has completely evolved. Fifteen years ago, our mechanics were mainly manually repairing gearboxes and engines. Now, our top technicians are standing at laptops, connecting the car directly. It’s a new world — and we’ve made sure we’re ahead of it.”

As it marks this significant milestone, Finbarr Galvin Ltd. has reaffirmed their commitment to investing in their people, their premises, and their customers – offering a modern, high-quality motoring experience rooted in tradition.

The dealership remains a family-run business and are proud to have Finbarr Galvin’s brother Moss and his two sons - Anthony and Chris - as integral parts of the company structure.

Mr Galvin says the most valued aspect of the business is their loyal and dedicated staff members who have created and maintained a welcoming, supportive environment for both staff and customers to ensure a personal, positive experience for everyone who comes through their doors.

“If someone is working here, they’re not working for us — they’re working with us,” says Mr. Galvin. “That family-style ethos makes a huge difference. And customers feel that the moment they walk in the door.”

“Location no longer limits us either,” he adds. “With the online evolution, we’re selling cars all over the country now. We’re not just a Cork dealership anymore — we’re a national one. But that personal service? That still defines everything we do.”

Looking ahead, Finbarr Galvin Ltd remains focused on staying ahead of a rapidly changing market — and on maintaining the standards that have defined it for more than half a century.

“You can’t control the market,” Justin adds. “But you can adapt to it. And that’s what we’ve always done — while keeping our customers at the centre of every decision,” he concluded.

