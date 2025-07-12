INTERIORS: Maximise that empty space

Understairs storage is a clever way to maximize space that’s often wasted or underutilised.

Here are my top solutions to the issue of understairs storage solutions, depending on your space, style, and needs:

Built-In Drawers

Perfect for: Shoes, tools, and cleaning supplies

Design: Deep pull-out drawers that follow the angle of the stairs

Pros: Keeps items hidden and accessible

Tip: Use soft-close rails for quiet operation.

Pull-out Cabinets or Cupboards

Perfect for: Pantry items, books, or toys

Design: Hinged doors or sliding shelves that use the depth efficiently.

Tip: Customisable inside with shelving or baskets

Open Shelving or Display Units

Perfect for: Books, decor, plants

Design: Floating or built in shelves to create an open, airy look

Pros: Visually expands the space

Tip: Add LED strip lights for a modern touch

If you need help creating your Understairs space or for any other interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie