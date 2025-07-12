INTERIORS: Maximise that empty space

Understairs storage is a clever way to maximize space that’s often wasted or underutilised.
Here are my top solutions to the issue of understairs storage solutions, depending on your space, style, and needs:
Built-In Drawers
Perfect for: Shoes, tools, and cleaning supplies
Design: Deep pull-out drawers that follow the angle of the stairs
Pros: Keeps items hidden and accessible
Tip: Use soft-close rails for quiet operation.
Pull-out Cabinets or Cupboards
Perfect for: Pantry items, books, or toys
Design: Hinged doors or sliding shelves that use the depth efficiently.
Tip: Customisable inside with shelving or baskets
Open Shelving or Display Units
Perfect for: Books, decor, plants
Design: Floating or built in shelves to create an open, airy look
Pros: Visually expands the space
Tip: Add LED strip lights for a modern touch
If you need help creating your Understairs space or for any other interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie