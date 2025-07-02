HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed detached residence guiding at €825,000

Househunters are in ‘Feora’ right treat…

‘Feora’ is a superbly-maintained’ detached residence located in a peaceful location with lovely views of the water.

Set on a mature landscaped site of almost one acre, this five-bed home offers the perfect balance of privacy, space and coastal living.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac the property benefits from nearby pedestrian access to the Warren Road - a rare and valuable feature for beach lovers and walkers alike.

The property is accessed via a tarmac driveway that leads gently down to the site, offering ample parking.

The setting is quiet and tranquil and the grounds are immaculately maintained featuring generous lawns, mature shrubs and patio areas with water views.

The garden has been thoughtfully designed to provide year round privacy and natural beauty.

‘Feora’ is situated within walking distance of the picturesque coastal village of Rosscarbery and is within 12 km of Clonakilty and around 60 km from Cork city and airport.

Just a short walk from ‘Feora’ lies the hidden gem of Warren Beach - a Blue Flag beach known for its safe swimming and natural beauty.

The Warren is also a starting point for scenic walks and is close to Rosscarbery village.

Joint agents are Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen, and Jeremy Murphy & Associates, Cork.