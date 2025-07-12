Diamonds sparkle in U12 Schoolboys Premier for first win of season

DRINAGH Rangers Diamonds, Clonakilty AFC City and Sullane registered impressive SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolboys wins last week.

The Drinagh Diamonds registered their first league win of the season following a trip to Lyre Rovers that ended 2-0 in the Canon Crowley Park club’s favour.

Both goals were netted in the opening half beginning with Tadhg Kinsella breaking the deadlock after 9 minutes. Oran Keane doubled the Diamonds’ advantage 10 minutes before the break. A clean sheet ensured a battling Lyre were unable to reply.

Castlelack Athletic remain top of the U12 Schoolboys Premier standings, a point clear of closest title-rivals Ardfield and Skibbereen.

The race for the U12 Schoolboys Championship League title intensified over the past seven days. League leaders Clonakilty AFC City maintained their slender lead over the chasing pack courtesy of a victory away to Kilmichael Rovers.

Ciarán Wilcox handed the visitors an early lead prior to Joshua Moore bringing parity to the score. A tight encounter was decided by Aaron Nash’s winner 5 minutes from the end to cement City’s 2-1 success.

In the same division, Drinagh Rangers Dynamos and Bunratty United produced a five-goal thriller in Canon Crowley Park. Matilda Kaiser fired in Dynamos’ opener after nine minutes. Bunratty responded superbly however, taking a 2-1 lead after Caolan Cleary and Ross McSweeney found the net in quick succession. Credit to Drinagh, who dug deep and netted twice in the closing minutes to seal a 3-2 victory. Diarmuid Sutton levelled before Daniel O’Sullivan scored the home side’s winner. That result moved Drinagh up into third place.

Sullane were pushed all the way by Ardfield Hurricanes before registering their fifth U12 Schoolboys League One victory in five outings. That outcome maintained the Ballyvourney club’s position at the summit of the standings despite the sternest of tests from the visiting Hurricanes.

Colin Ronan edged Arfield in front only for Michal Kotkiewicz to equalise shortly after. The Hurricanes retook the lead via Lorcan Tobin O’Sullivan but Nathan Mullen and Conor Kelleher efforts handed Sullane a 3-2 interval advantage. A cracking encounter saw Colin Ronan level matters for a third time but Conor Kelleher had the final say, scoring his second and Sullane’s match-winner a minute into injury-time.

Bay Rovers joined the Hurricanes in a share of U12 Schoolboys League One’s second place thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Clonakilty AFC United. Séimí Forristal scored for the visitors but Oskar Ustjanowski, Seán Dillon and Rory Murnane goals secured all three points for the Kealkill side.

A 6-1 victory at home to Bay Rovers solidified Dunmanway Town’s lead atop the U14 Schoolboys Premier League. Eoghan Hickey scored for Rovers in a fixture Vittor Leite Coutinho (2), Ryan Crowley Healy (2), Hugh McCarthy and Oisin O’Regan struck for the league leaders.

Jack Allen’s hat-trick helped Castlelack register their first U14 Schoolboys Premier win of the season by overcoming Drinagh Rangers 4-0 in Brinny.

U16 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Togher Celtic edged Sullane 4-3 following a thriller in Ballyvourney. Daniel Vassallo, Sammy O’Mahony, Sean Dwyer and Micheal Galvin scored for Togher with Hennadi Lisovyi (2) and Dylan O’Riordan on target for the hosts.