Sport
West Cork League fixtures for this weekend
Clonakilty RFC Head of Men's Rugby Courtney Canning on their All-Ireland Junior Cup quarter-final
Bandon boss Joe Burke hails the collective effort in county intermediate A hurling final win
European gold and World silver have given Kealan Mannix renewed belief in his potential
Cork ladies footballers travel to Waterford for 2027 Lidl National League Division 1 opener in January
Cork will host Kerry in 2027 McGrath Cup clash
‘It’s this group’s turn now’ - Alex Whooley on the importance of Ilen Rovers’ latest county minor triumph
Big games ahead for Hamilton High, Clonakilty Community College and Rosscarbery in the Corn Uí Mhuirí
ROAD BOWLING: Innishannon man Mick Murphy shows class really is permanent with vintage C win
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