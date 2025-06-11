Corks hurlers are the kings of Munster

ON THIS week's podcast, we have hurling fever as Cork were crowned Munster SHC winners for the first time since 2018.

Pat Ryan’s side beat Limerick 1-30 to 2-27 after extra-time (3-2 on penalties) to get the win over their big rivals.

We discuss the significance of the win, timekeeping, penalty shoot-outs, the split-season and what is potentially there for this Cork group.

Also on the show, we discuss the Cork footballers’ crunch tie with Roscommon.

John Cleary’s side have to win this Saturday in Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (4.15pm), having lost their opening two games to Meath and Kerry.

We discuss Beara footballers dropping out of the college/divisional county championship in the past week too.

What does this mean for the divisional competition and the Beara division?

