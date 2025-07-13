Ayr Beach and Teddy Camden race to victory in Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

DERRY McCarthy was the man to follow at Lyre on Saturday when the Drimoleague-based publican sent out two winners.

Ayr Beach set the ball rolling for McCarthy when landing the spoils in the Grade F & E Pace. Spartan Warrior, Ceiron Jack, Streams Of Whiskey and Down By Crecora were all in contention at different stages. Turning for home, Ayr Beach, with Chelsie O’Driscoll in the bike, saw his opening and hit the front with 100 yards to race – he stayed on to win by a length and a half from Streams Of Whiskey.

The McCarthy double was completed 20 minutes later in the four-runner top grade pace with Teddy Camden, who McCarthy drove himself. It was obvious early on that this race would turn into a sprint finish. Oakwood Maestro, Biggins and IB Paddington were in contention, but in the race for the line, it was Teddy Camden who came through to win by three-quarters of a length in front of Biggins, with IB Paddington a further length back in third.

The Grade G–G2 Pace finished up in a battle of two of the Limerick runners, Miki Taker and House Party, with the latter winning by a nose. House Party is owned by Ryan Manning, a son of the winning driver, and is based at Groody Hill Stables in Limerick.

Duc D'Arry continued his rich vein of form for owner, trainer and driver Denis O’Reilly from Drimoleague when careering away to victory in the Grade C–A3 Trot.

Comete Des Landes led out the gate, but O’Reilly wasn't waiting around and sent Duc D'Arry to the front at the paddock bend – he was six clear after the opening lap and eventually won by nine lengths.

‘I was drawn well and decided to go to the front early and he carried me along. I knew Graal du Dollar was closing in, but my fella found plenty and this was probably his best run of the year,’ O’Reilly said.

Inspire Me was an impressive winner in the Grade F–D Trot. Irish Good Dream, having seen off Hippie Sisu and Jalexia Scott in the opening two laps, was four lengths clear on the final lap and looked in control. Mike O’Mahony was quietly coming around the field with Inspire Me and picked up the leader with consummate ease, pulling a flattering length and a half clear. The winner is owned by John Healy from Dunmanway, and the win took the Irish-bred ‘Frenchie’s’ lifetime earnings to close on €60,000.

Racing continues in Lyre on Saturday with the second leg of the Liam Wallace Memorial Next Generation Pace for apprentice drivers. The programme also includes the second round of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-sponsored Future Broodmares Races for Pacers and Trotters.