SE Systems extends long-standing partnership with Cork Camogie 

SE Systems has extended its partnership with Cork Camogie, continuing its sponsorship of the adult and minor county championships for the next three years.

As part of the sponsorship, SE Systems – leading national provider of energy solutions – will also become the official sustainability partner of the Cork County Camogie Board. This initiative positions Cork Camogie as one of the leading sporting associations in Ireland to implement an integrated sustainability strategy for affiliated clubs.

As part of the new terms of the deal, SE Systems will become the official sustainability partner of Cork Camogie, working on initiatives such as energy upgrades of the Castle Road Pavilion, the administrative and training headquarters of Cork Camogie.

The project will be delivered at no cost to the county board and will include a full energy audit, assistance with SEAI grant applications, and the installation of sustainable technologies such as solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Cork Camogie & SE Systems will also launch a solar fundraising initiative, aiming at improving the energy efficiency of club facilities. For every domestic solar installation that is completed and linked to a club, SE Systems will donate €500 to the local club and €500 to the Cork County Camogie Board. The programme is designed to create a sustainable revenue stream for grassroots development while advancing environmental objectives. The new three-year agreement builds on the company’s existing sponsorship of the Cork Camogie County Championships, which SE Systems has been a sponsor of since 2018.

Speaking on the extension, John O’Leary, Co-founder and CEO of SE Systems commented: ‘We are proud to continue our support of Cork Camogie, who play a vital role in the success of GAA and sport in Cork. We believe that everywhere possible business should give something back to the communities that make them, so supporting Cork Camogie through our team’s expertise and financial contributions is something we passionately believe in.

‘They have ambitious plans to become a national leader in climate action, so we’re delighted to be using our expertise in helping them achieve this goal. Through targeted investment and meaningful engagement, we can support both environmental progress and the long-term development of the game in Cork, something we are really looking forward to over the next few years.’

Padraig Treacy, Chairperson of the Cork Camogie Board, welcomed the extension of SE Systems sponsorship of our adult and minor county championships for the next three years and the further added development of becoming a sustainability partner: ‘We are delighted to continue and grow our long-standing partnership with SE Systems. They have been an excellent partner for us and have already made a significant difference to Cork Camogie.’

‘The planned upgrades to the Castle Road Pavilion and the launch of the solar fundraising scheme are major steps forward. Having a sustainability partner and availing of the SE Systems imitative not only benefits Cork Camogie and our clubs financially but also sets a powerful example for how sport can contribute to climate action.’