Derrycreha School, Glengarriff welcomes new principal Mark Lynch

Derrycreha National School in Glengarriff has entered an exciting phase in its proud 130-year history with the recent appointment of its new principal, Mark Lynch.

Principal Lynch, who joined the school last September, is already being praised as a leader with a clear vision for the future of Derrycreha.

His arrival has been met with enthusiasm from staff, students, and parents.

Former principal and current chairperson of the Board of Management, Connie Connolly, shared his support for the new leadership with The Southern Star:

‘Since his arrival, Mr. Lynch has brought a vibrant sense of purpose and enthusiasm that has already made a positive impact on our school community. His approachable manner, dedication to student well-being, and clear vision for the future have been warmly received.’

With a legacy of teaching spanning over a century, Derrycreha has long been a vital part of its community.

Principal Lynch is embracing that tradition while laying the groundwork for meaningful progress.

In the short time since his arrival, he has implemented developments including free school meals and new solar panels.

‘Recently, we celebrated our 130th year of education, which was a great success for our school community,’ said Principal Lynch. ‘A lot of work went on behind the scenes from members of the board of management, parents association, school staff, and our students to make the day a great success.’

Principal Lynch emphasised the importance of the school’s strong links to the local community, past students, and local sports clubs.

‘This is so important to us,’ said Principal Lynch, ‘as that feeling of community transfers into our students’ everyday experiences in school.

At Derrycreha, our students integrate from junior infants through to 6th class, with our older students setting the benchmark for our next generation of learners.’

With smaller class sizes and a nurturing atmosphere, the school continues to focus on both academic achievements and personal growth.

‘As teachers, we aim to give our students as many opportunities as possible to try new things, learn, and flourish, both inside and outside of the classroom,’ Principal Lynch added.

‘Our smaller class sizes allow us to offer more time to our students, improving their weak spots and helping them to grow and succeed.’

As the Derrycreha community moves forward from the proud milestone of the school’s 130th anniversary, principal Lynch hinted at several exciting initiatives currently in development, plans that aim to enrich the student experience and support their families.

These upcoming projects, alongside recent developments, reflect a broader vision from the new principal: one that honours the school’s long-standing tradition while embracing innovation.

‘We are excited about the journey ahead,’ said chairperson Connie Connolly, ‘and [we] feel confident that, under his [Lynch’s] thoughtful and energetic leadership, Derrycreha will continue to grow and thrive.’