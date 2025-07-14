Query over Skibbereen fund spend

QUESTIONS have been raised by public representatives keen to explain how a €1.85m allocation for Skibbereen, under the Rural Regional Development Fund, is being spent, writes Jackie Keogh.

‘We were all delighted in Skibbereen, last year, when this funding was announced,’ said Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District on Monday.

He said it was ‘the first example’ of how Skibbereen’s selection in December 2023 for a ‘Town Centre First Plan’ is being put in action.

The plan, following lots of public consultation, set out many ways in which the town can be improved, but Cllr McCarthy said: ‘I have been asked by many people since​, where this funding has gone and what is it being spent on?’

He called on the senior executive officer, Noreen O’Mahony, to outline what has been achieved to date.

The senior executive officer clarified that the actual amount available for public realm improvements is €2,319,931 because in addition to the €1,855,945 allocation from the department of rural and community development is a €463,986 contribution from the Council’s own funds.

She said the funding is to be used to provide a new raised paved area at Levis Quay, otherwise known as The Bridge, which will function both as a social seating area and an area for community and cultural events.

Public realm works to integrate the Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre to the historic core of the town by developing new paved footpaths, designated accessible crossing points and urban greening is also on the cards.

More money is to be spent on paving, and providing accessible seating and urban greening on the approach to the town centre from key tourist locations such as the West Cork Hotel and the Skibbereen Heritage Centre.

Funding has already been allocated to provide a new footpath at Bridge Street, which included the undergrounding of overhead power lines, as well as new street lighting. Enhancement measures are also on the cards for North Street.

There are also plans to pave Mardyke Street and Townshend Street.

The huge investment that was made at The Rock Outdoor Amenity Area and Vantage Point is to be enhanced by providing greater accessibility, wayfinding, seating areas and sustainable planting schemes.

In addition, wayfinding and signage around the town is to be part of the investment plan in Skibbereen, she added.