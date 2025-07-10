Macra renews call for a comprehensive succession scheme as well as installation aid in Budget 2026

Macra has once again highlighted the urgent need for the delivery of a succession scheme to ensure the future of the Irish agricultural sector.

Macra say they have been calling for this action for over 40 years, and that they are now at a crisis point.

Macra President Josephine O’Neill is calling on the government to take action: ‘If our ministers and officials do not take action soon on this critical issue, I fear we may not have the next generation to take on farms. We have been waiting over 40 years to see action on this matter, and it is now time we hold the minister to account.’

During a series of public consultations organised by Macra in January and attended by farmers both young and old, the need for the delivery of a succession scheme to support the transition from one generation to the next was highlighted.

O’Neill continued to point out the knowledge gained from the more experienced in the sector. ‘Older farmers present at the consultations shared the issues previously experienced as a result of the last retirement scheme, and the fears that this resulted in,’

The new Programme for Government, published in January this year, showed a commitment to a succession scheme. However, this has yet to be delivered.

‘Young people throughout Ireland want to farm, and we, as the young farmers organisation, are calling for more support to be given to the next generation, who are the future.

‘It is great to see that the other farming organisations are now listening to us and echoing our call for the delivery of a succession scheme,’ said O’Neill.

In addition to its ongoing advocacy for a structured succession framework, Macra is also calling for the urgent inclusion of installation aid (financial support for young farmers setting up a farm for the first time) in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

‘This aid is critical to empowering young farmers and new entrants to establish and grow their farm enterprises.’

‘Ireland is the only EU country which doesn’t provide installation aid, a major disadvantage to our young farmers and one which must be addressed in the Budget 2026 and the upcoming CAP.

‘Our government has failed to provide for our young farmers for too long; it’s now time that they step up and provide the financial incentives to support Ireland’s young farmers.’