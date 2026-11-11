Rowing
VOTE: Denise Walsh shortlisted for Coach of the Year at 2026 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards
After a difficult year, Fintan McCarthy has rediscovered the hunger that drove him to two Olympic golds
Ring rowers set for European challenge
Ring Rowing Club duo Noel Creedon and Neil O’Sullivan strike gold at coastal championships
Bantry to host Coastal Rowing in 2027
SLIDESHOW: West Cork rowers make a splash at All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships in Bantry
Bantry all set for coastal rowing
- 1
- 2
-