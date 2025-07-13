Kilmacsimon crowned Club of the Day as Baltimore delivers thrilling championship action

BALTIMORE Harbour came alive on Sunday, as the third round of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships unfolded in spectacular fashion.

Against a backdrop of authentic coastal conditions, rowers were pushed to their limits, highlighting just how much strength, resilience, and experience it takes to be a true coastal rower.

Waves rolled and oars sliced through challenging waters, but rowers and coxes across the board rose to the occasion. The racing was tight, the finishes electrifying, and the atmosphere absolutely buzzing as spectators packed the shoreline, cheering their clubs on through every turn and final sprint.

Ballinacurra Rowing Club kicked off the weekend by hosting their first-ever regatta on Saturday. They did a fantastic job, and hats off to all South West clubs who travelled and showed their support – it’s this sense of community that makes coastal rowing so special.

Castletownbere Rowing Club had a strong showing in the underage races, with their U12, U14, U14 ladies, and U16 ladies crews all narrowly missing the podium in some heart-stoppingly close races.

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club had a remarkable day with entries in 14 races. They secured brilliant wins in the masters women and U12s, and took home medals in U14 women, U18 women, vet women, intermediate women, senior women, senior men, and senior mixed. Their strength across all age groups shows the depth of talent within the club.

Dunmanway Rowing Club were full of spirit and heart. Their underage crews showed tremendous grit, with passionate sideline support that matched the intensity on the water, even if medals just slipped out of reach.

GalleyFlash Rowing Club made a big splash in the underage categories, claiming wins in the U12 and U14 women’s races, alongside medals in U12s, U16s, and U18s. Their adult crews were equally strong, bringing home medals in pre-veteran women, senior women, veteran men, and pre-veteran men.

Kilmacabea Rowing Club once again proved their consistency with medals in every race they entered. They dominated the veteran and pre-veteran women’s races and added hardware from the masters women, senior women, veteran men, and masters men categories.

Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club were in unstoppable form, claiming five gold medals, including one of the most thrilling races of the day in the senior men’s category, where they edged out rivals Courtmacsherry after three exciting roundings. The crowd was on its feet as Kilmacsimon crossed the line first, a hard-fought and well-earned win that secured them the Club of the Day title with a total of 12 medals.

Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club also made their mark, with medals in the intermediate women, intermediate men, and masters men races. Two more near-podium finishes in pre-vet women and senior mixed showed just how tight the margins were.

Myross Rowing Club impressed yet again with wins in the pre-veteran men and intermediate men races. The intermediate men’s final was one of the highlights of the day, as Myross battled it out stroke-for-stroke with Kilmacsimon swimming and rowing before powering ahead in the final turn to seal victory. The roaring support from the shoreline created an unforgettable moment. Myross also brought home medals in several underage and adult categories, including U12 women, U16 women, U14s and pre-veteran women.

Rosscarbery Rowing Club nearly stole the show, coming in a close second for Club of the Day. Their four wins – U16 women, U18 women, intermediate women, and U16s – combined with medals in U12 women, U14 women, U14s, and senior mixed, showed their club’s strength from juniors to seniors.

Ring Rowing Club had a presence both on and off the water, with Kate Verling coxing for Dunmanway and supporters making their voices heard from the pier, adding to the vibrant community atmosphere.

The next round is in Castletownshend this Sunday, July 13th, as the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championship continues. With rivalries heating up, clubs hungry for points, and rowers putting it all on the line, it promises another unforgettable day by the sea.