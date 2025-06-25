FDC Tax Department Ltd Announce New Area Manager, Robert Plaice in Bandon Office

WITH exponential growth and changes in management in 2025, FDC Tax Department Ltd is dedicated to offering the same level of exceptional service to its clients in Bandon.

FDC Group has been an integral part of the town for 50 years, offering clients services in Tax Planning, Accountancy and Financial Services.

In January, FDC saw an immense shift when Pat Lane stepped aside from his position as Regional Manager, allowing long-serving FDC employee, Donncha Collins to lead the department into the future.

Since its beginnings in Cork City, Pat Lane, Donncha Collins and other core employees have successfully expanded the tax division in its reach and expertise, to the commercial and personal advantage of its many clients in rural Irish communities.

One such community is Bandon, County Cork where FDC Tax Consultants have been offering their services to individuals, small to medium businesses, farmers and families for generations. Regarding FDC’s roots Donncha Collins affirmed, “FDC Group was born in West Cork. It was here that FDC acquired the skills and confidence to deliver its services across all of Ireland. For this reason, we see West Cork as our spiritual home. From this base, we have grown exponentially. Due to this rich history of connection and community, we strive to deliver the highest quality, up-to-date services and expertise to the region. The recent developments in FDC Tax Dept reflect these intentions. We are delighted to announce Robert Plaice as the new Area Manager of the FDC Bandon office.”

Robert Plaice brings an impressive tenure of 15 years with FDC Group, developing an extensive expertise in Capital Taxes and company structures during this time.

“I was delighted to be appointed as the Area Manager for FDC Tax Department Ltd of the Bandon Office,” Robert acknowledged.

“I am honoured with this opportunity as Bandon is a special place close to my homeplace. This also allows greater opportunities to service West Cork through some of our offices in Skibbereen, Bantry and Castletownbere.”

Farming and income trends have shifted greatly over time, reshaping tax planning structures.

FDC’s Tax Department continues to deliver innovative tax planning services, now strengthened by the appointment of Robert Plaice as Area Manager for the Bandon community.