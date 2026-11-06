Olympics
‘It has been the greatest honour and privilege': Two-time Olympian Phil Healy announces retirement from athletics
BANDON AC'S PLACE TO CALL HOME: 'To see that vision come to fruition is a phenomenal achievement'
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8 Apr, 2026
THE NEXT GENERATION: Meet 32 rising young sports stars who will keep West Cork on the map
SLIDESHOW: 2025 West Cork Sports Star Awards
'To win this is amazing' - Nicola Tuthill crowned 2025 West Cork Sports Star of the Year
Vote for Fintan McCarthy and Dominic Casey in the 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards
Olympians Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey make Ireland return as six local rowers heading to Worlds
West Cork Sports Star Awards Special
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