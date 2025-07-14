Quality of water fails the EPA test in three areas

THREE areas in West Cork have been identified as needing ‘remedial action’ by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the public water supply.

For the past four winters, families and businesses in Macroom have been hit with countless boil water notices, some lasting as long as six months.

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrais Moynihan said this caused stress and additional expense for people, especially young families.

He cited one boil water notice, which was issued on September 20th 2024 and remained in place until February 10th 2025, as an example saying it was put in place due to persistent turbidity issues, which means the water was too cloudy to be confirmed safe under current testing capacity.

The 2,347 residents in Castletownbere have also made the remedial list.

Independent Cllr Finbarr Harrington said he has huge concerns that the water supply is on the remedial action list due to elevated levels of trihalomethanes (THMs) which can be linked to ‘bladder and colon cancer, organ damage and reproductive issues’.

Whiddy Island, which has a population of 47, has the unusual distinction of appearing on both the remedial action list and the boil water or do not consume list.

The islanders on Whiddy became well acquainted with bottled water because it was being shipped out to them following a ‘do not consume’ notice, issued in September 2021, only to be followed by a boil water notice the following February.

The EPA report addresses the standard, or lack thereof, of quality of drinking water and it noted that there are 45 supplies serving 497,000 people ‘at-risk,’ which places them on the remedial action list that must be addressed by Uisce Eireann.

The problem on Whiddy is that the treatment plant, adjacent to a large low-lying lake, had run so low that it caused ‘turbidity’ in the water.

Deputy Moynihan recalled the years of frustration the people of Macroom, Carrigadrohid, and Canovee have experienced.

He welcomed the fact that relief is now in sight after a €6.5m water treatment upgrade for 4,000 people in the area was announced by Uisce Éireann.

The breaking of ground by Glanua on behalf of Uisce Éireann, last April, was welcomed by Deputy Moynihan who said the completion of the project by the summer of 2026 will mark ‘a new chapter for Macroom’.

The EPA noted in its nationwide report that water restriction, as of July 1st, also includes Dursey Island, which has a population of 20.

Residents of Durrus have repeatedly made complaints about their water supply claiming they have had to replace equipment such as kettles, water heaters and dishwashers because of the level of limescale in the water.

Repeated water breaks in Bantry have long been a source of frustration to business owners and residents alike and, on Wednesday July 2nd, Uisce Éireann issued an appeal to the public in the Cahernacrin area, Bantry to reduce water use following a period of high demand.

The water utility imposed limited overnight restrictions in the Cahernacrin area, saying it was ‘necessary to ensure daytime supply.

‘During these times,’ a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said customers in the Bantry town, Newtown, Slip, Milleenacoola, Ballylickey, Snave, Coomhola, and surrounding areas may experience interruptions to supply, discolouration, or reduced pressure.’

Regarding Whiddy a spokesperson added that the company is ‘committed to ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water for all communities.

A team is presently assessing various pre-treatment methods to identify the most effective solution that complies with regulatory standards to address the DNC (do not consume).