Cork Hurlers one step away from glory and Rosaleen O’Brien chats Meela Moos

ON THIS week's podcast, we look back at what was a comprehensive All-Ireland SHC semi-final win for Cork over Dublin (7-26 to 2-21).

The Rebels dominated in the stands and on the pitch as an All-Ireland final against Tipperary takes place in on Sunday, July 20th.

Everything clicked for Pat Ryan’s side in Croke Park last time out but there is still a job to do.

We also chat to Rosaleen O’Brien from the Meela Moos to chat about the upcoming Festival of Football and Wellbeing Day in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Gaelic4Mothers and Others is an association with Sports Direct to host this event in aid of the Cork Mental Health Foundation.

Argideen Rangers were the only West Cork club to win a county football league title in what was a disappointing weekend for Carbery clubs in finals.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

