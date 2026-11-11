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News
7 hours ago
Cork County councillors approve €538m budget for 2027
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15 hours ago
Farmers must be vigilant and note names of contractors on land - ICMSA
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15 hours ago
Corney Buckley’s passion for farming and community lauded with award
News
17 hours ago
The Arch Bar in Dunmanway closes doors after heartfelt farewell from landlord
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17 hours ago
Carbery Group nominates former finance director Colm Leen to Ornua board
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17 hours ago
Action needed to ensure young people can build futures in rural Ireland, Macra
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18 hours ago
IFA lobbies politicians in Dublin as Ireland faces potential 24% cut to CAP budget
News
10 Nov, 2026
Cork County Council fail to approve budget despite warning of dissolution
News
10 Nov, 2026
Criminal Assets Bureau search premises across Cork City and County
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10 Nov, 2026
Personal trainer who threatened group of young women on night out claimed his drink was spiked
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10 Nov, 2026
Leap man charged with handling stolen goods and cocaine
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10 Nov, 2026
Cork councillors demand dedicated Uisce Éireann liaison officer over communication failures
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10 Nov, 2026
It’s great seeing kids being inspired: Studio in Ballydehob remains a true mecca for the arts
Life
10 Nov, 2026
Out and About in West Cork
News
10 Nov, 2026
Chernobyl Children International leads tributes to long-time Kinsale fundraiser Pam Norris
News
10 Nov, 2026
A 20-minute journey that took four hours - Calls for urgent road signage review in West Cork
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10 Nov, 2026
Call for proper public toilets in Clonakilty
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