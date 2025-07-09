Green Skibbereen examines carbon farming

Green Skibbereen has officially launched its participation in Forestcarbovision, a cross-border initiative compiled and led by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (LUKE).

The project focuses on developing forest-based methods to monitor and enhance carbon sequestration.

As an active partner, Green Skibbereen, a non-profit organization based at Myross Wood House in Leap, brings its expertise through CECAS (Centre of Excellence in Climate Action and Sustainability ) which will coordinate the project’s Irish activities, including community engagement and pilot site management.

Launched in May 2025 at a partner meeting in Joensuu, Finland, FCV is a collaboration between LUKE, the Oulu University of Applied Sciences, Finland, the Agricultural University of Iceland, and Green Skibbereen (CECAS).

Running from May 2025 to April 2028, the project is supported by a total budget of €987,389, including €633,833 in EU funding.

FCV will establish five pilot forest sites across the participating countries, including Myross Wood and a second Irish plantation site.

Using drone-based scanning, laser technology, and traditional forestry techniques, partners will create ‘digital twins to monitor CO₂ capture, growth, and biodiversity over time.

The project will also explore the biodiversity benefits of precision forestry and examine how carbon farming could become a viable agricultural activity.

The goal is to improve ecological balance, support rural diversification, and reduce carbon footprints through science-driven solutions.

Expected outcomes include innovative methods and best practices for carbon sequestration; the project’s collaborative model, combining local knowledge and international research, ensures scalable, adaptable solutions across rural regions.

Green Skibbereen will also host the second FCV partner meeting and Stakeholder Living Lab in November 2025, coordinated with UCC’s Martin Galvin, to involve local farmers, foresters, and community organisations in shaping the project’s future.

‘This project allows us to combine science, technology, and community knowledge to measure and maximise the climate value of our forests,’ said Ana Ospina of CECAS.

According to the EPA, agriculture accounts for 37.5% of Ireland’s emissions, with over 366,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually in Cork alone.

Forestcarbovision aims to demonstrate how land use and forest management can contribute to reducing emissions.

Local residents and landowners are encouraged to take part, and can learn more by contacting CECAS directly.