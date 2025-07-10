FARM CLASSICS: The legendary Ford 7000

There are many factors required for a tractor to achieve a legendary status: performance, power, and reliability.

Launched in 1968, the Ford Force (6x) range spanned from the Ford 2000 to the 5000, peaking at 75hp.

Yet farmers and contractors were constantly looking for more powerful tractors to take on bigger machinery.

In 1971, Ford provided its own solution with the 95hp, turbocharged Ford 7000, which went on to be a true icon.

The Ford 7000 was a high spec tractor with power steering, an assistor ram, flexible link ends, and Ford’s newly designed ‘Load Monitor’ top link-sensing hydraulics all fitted as standard, as well as the Fieco safety cab.

While Ford printed the numbers on the bonnet decals in red on the other Ford Force models, 7000 was printed in white as a further defining touch.

A transmission upgrade was available in 1973, with the launch of Ford’s Dual Power constant mesh gearbox.

A lever mounted to the side of the dashboard provided an on the move splitter in effect doubling the 8F/2R to 16F/4R.

In tractor terms, the 7600 is part of the thoroughbred lineage of the 7610, the final evolution of the 7000 and 7610.

Released in 1976, the 7600 was similar in stature to the 7000 but with the grill painted black, a change of decals, an exhaust silencer as well as a significant lowering of the air cleaner.

However, the groundbreaking change was the introduction of the Q-Cab, or ‘bubble’ cab as it was affectionately referred to.

Providing new heights in driver comfort, the Ford Quiet Cab reduced noise levels to 85d, enough for the operator to listen to the radio, which was a factory option! There was also reduced levels of vibration, wide opening doors, excellent visibility and a good control layout as well as optional air conditioning. Other features included a sun visor, rear view mirror, two speed wiper and a padded tool box, which doubled as a passenger seat.

In comparison, the tractors have similar engine displacement - 4.2 litres vs 4.4 - pushing out 95hp and 97hp respectively, later 7600s benefitting from Ford’s ‘PowerPlus’ engine.

The hydraulics of the 7600 are capable of pumping 35l/m, an improvement of the 22l/min of the older tractor, while the lift capacity difference is substantial at 4.2t vs 2.4t. Interestingly both tractors run a similar Ford Dual Power gearbox of 16F/4R. Fuel tank capacity is also marginally increased on the 7600.

The 7000 was the first mass produced tractor by Ford featuring a four cyclinder turbocharged engine- and was an instant hit.

With a focus on driver comfort, the 7600 also proved to be hugely popular. The question is, which would one would you pick?

Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram@flashphotoscork