HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed detached house for in excess of €475,000

Sunshine is cherry on top of this cottage.

A charming country residence just outside Skibbereen with stunning views is new to the market.

Cherryfield Cottage, at Derrylugga north of Skibbereen, extends to nearly 2,200sqft of space and sits on 0.9 acres of beautiful rolling lawns flanked within original stone wall ditches.

Each room in this detached residence is designed to take full advantage of light and aspect, with the triple aspect design of the open plan kitchen/living room taking full advantage of the all-day sunshine to the rear of the property.

A separate living room, utility room, double bedroom and guest wc complete the ground floor, along with three double bedrooms and two bathrooms overhead.

The master bedroom is laid out like a high end suite with its feature full-height Apex window providing unimpeded views across the wild countryside in the foreground, and onwards to the hills and farms in the distance.

Externally the property is well appointed with timber decking accessed from the sitting room, cobble lock patio area, a large timber storage shed, and plenty of parking.

The sale is being managed by agents Hodnett Forde, which is seeking offers over €475,000.