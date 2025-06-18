Star Sport Podcast

Enya Breen chats Rugby World Cup and Cork prepare for trip to Croker

June 18th, 2025 5:03 PM

By Southern Star Team

Enya Breen chats Rugby World Cup and Cork prepare for trip to Croker Image

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to Irish rugby star Enya Breen before she competes in the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year.

This will be the Castletownshend woman’s first time playing at this prestigious rugby event, which will be held in England, starting in August.

The centre, who has 29 caps for her nation, sat down with Kieran McCarthy this week.

Also on the show, we look back at the Cork footballers’ win over Roscommon and look ahead to their All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday (6.15pm).

John Cleary’s side saved their season against the Rossies and will go in as underdogs against the Dubs but there is hope for a scalp.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

 

 

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community. 

For more visit www.accesscu.ie

