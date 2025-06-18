Enya Breen chats Rugby World Cup and Cork prepare for trip to Croker

ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to Irish rugby star Enya Breen before she competes in the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year.

This will be the Castletownshend woman’s first time playing at this prestigious rugby event, which will be held in England, starting in August.

The centre, who has 29 caps for her nation, sat down with Kieran McCarthy this week.

Also on the show, we look back at the Cork footballers’ win over Roscommon and look ahead to their All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday (6.15pm).

John Cleary’s side saved their season against the Rossies and will go in as underdogs against the Dubs but there is hope for a scalp.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

