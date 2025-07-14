CCTV switched off in West Cork towns

Outrage as plug is pulled on street cameras in Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Skibbereen.

THREE West Cork towns – Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Dunmanway – are set to switch off their CCTV systems due to an apparent row between An Garda Síochána and Cork County Council.

On Wednesday the plug was pulled on the street camera system because the two bodies cannot agree on who should oversee the operating system and control the recorded data.

This alarming issue came to light earlier this week when it was revealed that CCTV for the three towns was be switched off. A source told The Southern Star: ‘A directive was issued to the relevant authorities in West Cork that the CCTV systems in Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Skibbereen must be switched off by the end of this week.’

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins told The Southern Star that he is ‘extremely concerned’ about this ongoing saga about who is the relevant authority in charge of these three towns’ CCTV systems.

‘It’s frightening to think that towns as big as Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Dunmanway are going to end up without CCTV. How will citizens on our streets feel safe?’ asked the Cork South West TD.

‘I’m also concerned that crimes being committed on our streets going forward will not be detected or prosecuted as a result of having no cameras monitoring our towns.’

It is understood that older CCTV systems had been in operation in the three towns, which were up till this week being manned by An Garda Síochána.

However, they had wanted to hand over this authority to Cork County Council, who have declined to do so.

Deputy Collins said he would raise what he described as a ‘critical situation’ with the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan in the Dáil pointing out that these three CCTV systems are being ‘deactivated indefinitely.’

He urged him to personally intervene in the matter and take the necessary legislative actions to ensure that these three towns have operational CCTV systems, just like other towns across West Cork.

Those towns including Bantry, Macroom, Kinsale and Schull operate under a new system, which is already under the remit of Cork County Council, while Bandon still does not have CCTV in place.

He also pointed out that many business, resident and community alert groups have invested significant resource to install these cameras to ensure the safety and security of their communities.

In a letter to Minister Callaghan Deputy Collins wrote: ‘This development is deeply concerning for our gardai, who rely on these systems to prevent crime, as well as for local businesses, residents and community alert groups.

‘I urge you to personally intervene in this matter and take the necessary legislative actions to ensure that these towns have operational CCTV systems, similar to those in Bantry, Kinsale, Macroom and Schull.

‘Leaving Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Dunmanway vulnerable to crime due to what appears to be a beaurocratic issue is unacceptable. I implore you to take immediate action to restore the CCTV systems scheduled to be shut down.’

An Garda Síochána and Cork County Council were contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that they have been working with the relevant local authority and other key stakeholders on these issues.

'As the highlighted Community Based CCTV schemes do not have the required authorisations An Garda Síochána can no longer continue to support the use of these Community Based CCTV systems.

An Garda Síochána will continue to work with the relevant Local Authority and other Community Stakeholders in order to resolve the current position and get the correct authorisations in place.'