West Cork summer music scheme

Cork County Council’s series of special musical performances is continuing across West Cork, where in Bandon the Baile Núis Comhaltas group will play in the Riverview Shopping Centre on July 5th and August 16th; both performances take place from 10.30am until 12pm.

Meanwhile, the Bandon Concert Band will play at Ballymodan Place in the town at 11am on August 30th also at 3pm.

In Dunmanway, the local Comhaltas group will perform at Sam Maguire Plaza on Thursday the 10th and 24th July, and again on August 14th, at 11am on each day.

In Skibbereen, St Fachtna’s Silver Band will play at The Bridge at 11am on July 19th, while the Skibbereen Comhaltas group will perform at the same location on July 26th and August 2nd at 12pm.

In August, the Ballinspittle Comhaltas group will play in Jim Edwards Square in Kinsale at 3pm on August 24th and 31st, and the Clonakilty Brass Band will play in Bushmount Park at 2.30pm on August 17th.

Finally, the Clonakilty Comhaltas group will play at Emmet Square on August 30th, at 12pm.

All performances are free of charge, and all are welcome to attend.