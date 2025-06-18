Subscriber Exclusives

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ballydehob three-bed for €550k

June 18th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ballydehob three-bed for €550k Image

Views of Mount Gabriel from charming rustic property.

STUNNING views of Mount Gabriel can be enjoyed from a Ballydehob property which is new to the market.

An extended farmhouse offers a world of opportunities given its size and innate charm, along with the generous 2.4 acre elevated site it sits on.

The residence comprises three bedrooms and accommodation that includes a lounge, sitting room, study and studio extending over 2,000 sq ft.

Exposed rafters and stoves add to the rustic vibe of the home that’s in perfect harmony with its surrounds, while extensive glazing takes advantage of glorious views from several rooms.

There’s also a generous-sized garage.

Grounds are landscaped and well maintained with tree-lined gardens, but the property’s surrounds still blend seamlessly into the countryside.

The sale is being managed by Pat Maguire Properties. Contact 028-22822or see patmaguireproperties.com for more.

