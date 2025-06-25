John Hayes on Cork’s exit from the All-Ireland SFC

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by John Hayes to look back at Cork football’s year after John Cleary’s team were dumped out of the All-Ireland SFC by Dublin.

The game ended 1-19 to 1-16 with the Rebels putting a decent effort but the question now will be on Cleary’s future.

The Castlehaven man’s three-year term as permanent Cork boss is up and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal.

In the meantime, former Cork footballer Hayes chatted to Matthew Hurley about the good and bad this season

Also on the show, we found out Cork will face Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final after the Leinster side shocked Limerick at the weekend.

There were also wins for the Cork LGFA and camogie teams.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

