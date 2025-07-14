Martin Walsh: My front row seat at the Red Bull Drift Pursuit event!

IT’S not every day that one can experience a high-speed spin with one of the world's best drift drivers and Ireland's WRC Rally1 driver, but such was the case last Saturday in Spike Island at the Red Bull Drift Pursuit event.

A capacity attendance watched Killavullen's Conor Shanahan showcase his skills in his Toyota GT86, and Derry's Josh McErlean likewise, piloting the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 – both during demonstration drives around the custom-built course on the once military fortress and notorious prison now transformed into a stunning tourist destination.

In mid-afternoon, under blazing sunshine, and helmeted, I was strapped into Shanahan's all-powerful Toyota GT86. Several pirouettes to warm the tyres had them smoking before the start line.

Like threading a needle, the European Drift Master Championship leader broadsided the Toyota through the course, flicking left to right and hitting the ‘flame throwing punchbags’ with precision. Watching his footwork and steering, it was a time to admire Shanahan's skills as to why he is ranked amongst the best in the world as part one of an amazing experience ended so quickly.

Within ten minutes and a change of helmets – no, don't even think why! – I was seated and strapped once more, this time in another Red Bull liveried projectile in the shape of an M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1, with Josh McErlean in control.

He too did the tyre-warming exercise with aplomb, and the launch control began another stunning demonstration of ability, talent, technique and style. It also highlighted the courage of co-drivers to place their trust in the driver and the importance of team effort. Not that it was needed on this occasion, I just sat back and enjoyed the opportunity.

For the record, Buttevant's Alan Hynes won the Red Bull Drift Pursuit event. Last Saturday was certainly unique and all thanks to the Red Bull team, it certainly gave you wings!