Rugby
Subscriber
6 Nov, 2026
‘We’ll always grow and always survive’ - Bantry Bay Rugby Club celebrates its centenary this Saturday night
Skibbereen advance in Junior Clubs Challenge Cup
RUGBY ROUND-UP: Clonakilty leave it late to seal away victory, Skibb return to winning ways, first loss for Bandon
‘It was 100 percent a pinch-me moment,’ says Caoimhe Murphy after remarkable year gets even better
WATCH: Rossmore's Caoimhe Murphy on Munster's Interprovinical win and personal rugby rise
'In Portugal, because the style of rugby is so open and frantic, it suits me better in the back three'
West Cork quartet named on Munster rugby squad
Nine West Cork players in Munster U18 squad
- 1
- 2
-