Other Sports
ATHLETICS: Simon Nolan is third Cork man home at Dublin Marathon, Michael Dullea earns spot on Irish Masters team
‘I need to put my own interest first’ - Darragh McElhinney will skip cross-country to target major 2027 championships
‘An incredible opportunity’: Bandon AC launches Buy A Brick campaign to help unlock €2.8m indoor facility funding
Fiona Everard ramps up preparation for nationals with victory at the Autumn Open Cross Country Festival
Is the Beamish Cup in line for a huge revamp?
Saoirse Twomey leads UCC to cross-country success
ROAD BOWLING: Aidan Murphy bridges a 16-year gap to win the Joe O’Sullivan Acorn Life Cup in Castletownbere
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17 Oct, 2026
Rocco O’Reilly-Bermueller's winner fires Drinagh Rangers to U14 Premier Division glory
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16 Oct, 2026
WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty AFC progress in Munster Junior Cup
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