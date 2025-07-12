Clonakilty and Dunmanway battle for U13 Schoolgirls Premier title

CLONAKILTY AFC and Dunmanway Town's battle for the 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U13 Schoolgirls Premier title intensified last weekend.

Clonakilty travelled to Castletownbere and overcame Beara United to register their third U13 Schoolgirls victory of the campaign.

Éirinn Coppinger broke the deadlock and that was the only goal of a tight opening half. Clonakilty were much improved in the second period however, scoring four times without reply. Lucy Harrington, Ella Murnane Hayes, and two Leah O’Brien efforts wrapped up a 5-0 success.

Despite Clonakilty’s latest win, Dunmanway Town stayed three points ahead of their title rivals following victory over Castlelack.

Matilda Kaiser and Ellie O’Regan goals cemented Drinagh Rangers’ 2-0 U12 Schoolgirls Premier League victory at home to Beara United. That outcome saw the Canon Crowley Park club draw level with Clonakilty AFC in a share of the division’s lead.

***

A 3-1 defeat of local rivals Lyre Rovers saw Clonakilty AFC stay top of Group A of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League.

Leah O’Brien fired the Ballyvackey club in front after 2 minutes. An even opening half saw Clonakilty move 2-0 ahead when Clodagh O’Regan found the net on the quarter hour mark. Rovers halved the deficit courtesy of an Eadaoin Collins strike. Yet, Clonakilty would not be denied and wrapped up a third consecutive victory when Éirinn Coppinger scored midway through the second half.

As a result, the Ballyvackey club moved three points ahead of title-rivals Sullane and six clear of third placed Dunmanway Town.

Drinagh Rangers’ lead of U14 Schoolgirls Premier Group B was maintained thanks to a convincing victory at Riverside Athletic.

An in-form Laoise Young netted four times in Drinagh’s latest outing. Matilda Kaiser added a hat-trick in a fixture Leah McCarthy, Mia Hegarty and Sarah Buttimer also scored. That result moved Rangers three points ahead of second placed Sullane and seven clear of Castlelack.

***

Drinagh Rangers remain the team to catch atop the U16 Schoolgirls Premier League. The Canon Crowley Park side maintained their unblemished record and first place in the division thanks to an emphatic victory away to Lyre Rovers.

Rosie O’Donovan was on top form, netting four times in Rangers’ fourth consecutive league triumph.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolgirls Premier, Bay Rovers moved into second place following a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Clonakilty AFC in Ballyvackey. Abbie Arundel opened the scoring for the visitors before Michaela Kelleher doubled her side’s lead. Lily Scott pulled one back for Clonakilty but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bay from securing all three points.