Farmers urged to act on 60% grant aid for slurry storage

West Cork’s Cultivate Credit Unions are encouraging farmers to capitalise on a 60% grant now available through the TAMS 3 Nutrient Storage Scheme, aimed at improving on-farm slurry and manure storage capacity, while supporting compliance with environmental regulations.

The scheme provides ring-fenced grant funding of up to €90,000 per farm, specifically for nutrient storage infrastructure such as manure pits, concrete and precast tanks, circular slurry stores, and geomembrane-lined units. This allocation is separate from other TAMS 3 supports.

‘This is a timely opportunity for farmers to invest in long-term slurry storage solutions, and we’re ready to assist with financial advice and funding options to help bridge the gap while awaiting grant approval’, said a spokesperson, on behalf of the three West Cork Credit Unions that offer Cultivate farm loans, the Access, Bantry and Macroom Credit Unions branches.

To be eligible, farms must already comply with minimum slurry storage requirements.

However, Teagasc research suggests that storage demands, especially on dairy farms, may rise by 20–25%, so farmers are urged to consider future-proofing their facilities.

Cultivate recommends the following steps:

• Evaluate current and future storage needs

• Seek advice to ensure your project meets eligibility and technical standards

• Apply early for planning permission, which may take three months or more

• Submit a complete TAMS 3 application, only after permission is granted

Note that construction must not begin before full scheme approval, which can take up to five months post-tranche closure.

With many farms considering investing in slurry storage facilities, upfront costs remain a barrier.

‘The Cultivate teams here in Access, Bantry and Macroom Credit Unions understand that adequate slurry storage facilities are a critical factor for almost every livestock farm.’

‘That’s why we’re offering finance packages designed to support on-farm investment’, the spokesperson said.

Cultivate is the collaborative credit union finance lending platform for farmers providing short to medium term loans.

Any farmer who wants to find out more about how to access a Cultivate loan in order to invest in additional silage storage facilities, or to consider a loan for machinery, can visit the Cultivate website at www.Cultivate-CU.ie, or call 1800 839999.