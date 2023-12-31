NEWS REVIEW 2023: Northern lights, southern fires and lots more, in a busy year!

2023 HAS been another incredibly busy year in West Cork, with plenty of highs and lows experienced across the community and all of it reported on in the pages of this newspaper.

Jackie Keogh, Kieran O’Mahony, Martin Claffey and Siobhán Cronin have compiled a news review of the year gone by – read and watch below.

JANUARY

DIRE warnings about the lack of access to GPs throughout West Cork, and a serious deficit in the number of secondary school places for boys in Clonakilty, were some of the grim headlines that featured in the opening weeks of January.

But tucked away, inside that first week’s edition, there was a glimmer of hope as our columnist, Linda Hamilton, told us how to be happier in the year ahead. Making plans – enjoying the anticipation of looking forward to things – can be as enjoyable as spontaneous fun. Linda had other words of encouragement too such as try new things, get out in nature, and form healthy social connections.

It was good advice in 2023, and it is good advice for the year ahead because some members of our community are still wary of social engagement, a hangover from the Covid lockdowns.

There was a real sense of grieving in January when people learned of the death of Mick Kearns who was well known and held in high regard as part of Skibbereen’s Lisheens House team.

In the same week people learned of the death of Paudie Palmer, the Kerry-born C103 sports broadcaster and former secondary school teacher.

Paudie passed away in CUH, his life cut short by a hit and run driver. Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Bandon and Innishannon to honour the broadcaster and to sympathise with his family.

In January, international maritime expert Michael Kingston, whose father Tim died in the 1979 Whiddy Island disaster, demanded of the Government new inquests into the 50 deaths following the 44th anniversary of the explosion on the Betelgeuse tanker.

Also, in Bantry, the reduction of bed numbers at the Centre of Mental Health Care and Recovery at Bantry General Hospital from 18 to 15 was a story with legs – it ran all year, especially when, in October, staff alleged that they had not been consulted about the closure of the facility for three or four months to allow time to upgrade the facility and bring it in line with Mental Health Commission recommendations.

Last year’s closure of the Warren Beach for a day after an overflow of sewage was revisited in January. Uisce Éireann called on homeowners and business people not to flush wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products because they were creating ‘fatbergs’ that were blocking the system which serves both Rosscarbery and Owenahincha.

On a much brighter note, budding scientists from schools across Cork scooped 37 prizes in the BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition, several of whom were from West Cork. Transition year student at Hamilton High School in Bandon, John Buckley, won the ABP Food Group Farm Safety Award for his project in the biological and science category.

The retirement of the former Baltimore RNLI coxswain Kieran Cotter, after 45 years’ service, was marked with a special reception in Baltimore in January.

While Kieran officially retired at the end of 2020, the station was not able to properly mark the occasion during the pandemic so they waited until the entire station, and Kieran’s family – two of whom travelled from Canada – could all meet and celebrate his remarkable contribution to the RNLI.

Two strong women featured on our front page at the close of the month: in the lead, Holly Cairns said the horrendous abuse she received online, as well as being stalked, would not put her off seeking re-election. ‘I was honoured to be elected to represent the people of Cork South West and I want to focus on doing that job to the best of my abilities, not worried about a few individuals,’ she told this newspaper.

Meanwhile it was announced that Brigitte Wagner-Halswick of Rowa Pharmaceuticals in Bantry was announced as the winner of the 2022 County Mayor’s Award for West Cork Business Ambassador as part of The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards. Rowa now employs 80 staff, the majority of whom are based locally, and thereby supporting a vibrant local economy.

FEBRUARY

THE first steps in making the region a mecca for film productions moved a step closer in February when West Cork Film Studios commenced a major recruitment drive for crews.

Based in a purpose built new facility adjacent to the O’Donovan Design furniture factory at Baltimore Road in Skibbereen, the board of directors issued an appeal for people with a variety of skills including painters, plasterers, carpenters, make-up artists, hairdressers, prop makers, runners, stunts and special effect artists. Planning permission was granted by Cork County Council for ‘change of use’ of a building, which will allow it to be used as a film set.

Councillors in West Cork came out strongly in their criticism of Uisce Éireann saying there are numerous towns – from Ballineen to Kealkil – that cannot develop because of insufficient infrastructure, including wastewater treatment plants.

Meanwhile, in February, the Cork County Joint Policing Committee reported that domestic abuse reports were up across all three Cork garda divisions last year with West Cork recording a 4% increase on the previous year’s figures. Although it was disappointing to see an increase, a garda spokesperson said it is encouraging to see people coming forward and reporting matters to the gardaí and seeking the protection of the service and the courts.

With the local and European elections still more than a year in the offing, some candidates lost no time in setting out their stall.

In February, the Ballydehob-based fishing industry lobbyist Patrick Murphy declared he will contest the next European Parliament elections for the Aontú party in the Ireland South constituency. Patrick Murphy, who is the chief executive of the Irish South & West Fisher Producers Organisation in Castletownbere, also announced his intention to seek election to Cork County Council in the Bantry electoral area.

Meanwhile, Castletownshend was making headlines in The Guardian newspaper, which listed it as one of Ireland’s top ten most charming villages to visit. The 196 residents of Castletownshend, which was developed around a 17th century castle that was built by Richard Townshend. Of course, the installation of a new wastewater treatment plant, and the resurfacing of the entire village made for more good news in 2024.

There was major upset that the people of Skibbereen were not given a chance to attend the funeral of a Ukrainian man who died in the town on January 2nd.

Acquaintances of Yevhen Mishchenko, known as ‘Papa’ said they were not told about his funeral in February. Locally, they believed his body had been taken back to Ukraine for burial but he was instead given a solitary service in Skibbereen.

There were more sad tidings with the passing of Deirdre Purcell, the author, broadcaster and journalist who put Beara and Colin Farrell on the map with her story Falling for a Dancer. In one interview Deirdre credited Beara for allowing her to be more focused on her writing from a room that overlooked both the Atlantic and the Caha mountains.

In February, it was announced that the ‘flying medic’ service provided by the Irish Community Air Ambulance is to be run by the HSE. In 2019, the country’s first and only charity air ambulance was launched from Rathcoole, near Millstreet in. North Cork, but it shifted its focus and expanded the network of ground-based volunteer emergency medical responders across the country.

Fianna Fáil named Danny Crowley as a new local area representative for the Bantry local electoral area.

In February, it was announced that West Cork is to get new bus routes as part of the government’s ‘Connecting Ireland’ strategy. The introduction of one of the new routes – Skibbereen to Killarney – has been described as a welcome tourism boost to both towns.

MARCH

IN March, Skibbereen woman Holly Cairns made history by becoming the first Cork South West TD to lead a political party after taking the reins of the Social Democrats.

Holly, from Turk Head in Roaring Water Bay, was named the leader after the co-founders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy stepped down and there were no other contenders.

Meanwhile, West Cork’s fire crews had to battle 71 separate fires as landowners burned paper-dry gorse and scrub land before the March 31st deadline. There was widespread condemnation from environmentalists as Cork County Council’s fire service responded to the fires, which were primarily located in Bantry and the three West Cork peninsulas.

West Cork’s six fire brigades and a crew from Kerry worked simultaneously to gain control over 20 gorse and vegetation fires on the Mizen and Beara Peninsulas, as well as a massive fire on the southern side of Mount Gabriel. The demand on the service was relentless and it left everyone in West Cork with a sense of outrage that so much damage, and jeopardy, could be created by so few.

A three-year investigation resulted in three people appearing before Bantry District Court in March charged with offences relating to the search and seizure of €645,000 worth of drugs. One of the three accused was charged with 57 offences that related to business premises in Bantry, Cork and Dublin. A book of evidence is to be served on the three accused shortly.

In March, the actor and comedian Steve Coogan declared that he is officially an Irishman. Steve, who has ties to West Cork, announced he has finally got his Irish passport. He applied in the aftermath of Brexit in 2019. The 57-year-old has always spoken with pride of his Irish roots. His parents are of Irish descent and his mother grew up in Mayo. His aunt – his father’s sister – lives outside Ballydehob.

A woman from Ghana whose son died tragically in January discovered the power of the people of West Cork after they arranged to have her sister flown to Ireland to be by her side. Philomena Owusu who has lived in Skibbereen for almost five years said the outpouring of support took her completely by surprise after her beloved two-year-old son Joshua died on January 25th after choking on a grape.

It was Philomena’s GP who suggested she needed more emotional support and the local Independent TD Michael Collins contacted the Irish ambassador to Nigeria so that Ruth Adwoa could come to Ireland to support her sister.

In March, Skibbereen’s famous professor of quantum physics, Seamus Davis, was presented with an international prize that is recognised in academic circles as a precursor to the Nobel Prize.

The UCC professor’s latest accolade is the Buckley Prize, which has been won by 18 Nobel Prize winners over the last 70 years. To give the award its official title, Prof Davis was presented with the American Physical Society’s Oliver E Buckley Prize in Condensed Matter Physics.

Ukrainians took part in the annual St Patrick's Day parade in Skibbereen, joining the festivities on a great day for all.

APRIL

LOCALS in Union Hall were galvanised in their opposition to Cork County Council’s plans to close off a local pier to the public. Over 200 people attended one meeting at the pier with banners and placards, while others gathered outside a Council meeting in Skibbereen. They said that it is an active and important pier, while the Council said it needs to be closed off due to health and safety concerns.

Meanwhile, there were fears that the planned growth of windfarms around our coast could act as ‘stepping stones’ for invasive species to migrate into our waters. Fishing interests believe that walruses – like Wally the Walrus who visited West Cork in 2021 – would be facilitated by the proliferation of these large windfarms around our coasts.

Another homeowner in Sheep’s Head spoke of his frustration after being invoiced for over €2,000 after calling 999 for the fire brigade to attend gorse fires in his area. David Roche received the bill for €2,024 just weeks after a Goleen resident Birgit Eder received a bill for €2,464 for ringing 999 as gorse fires threatened her home.

There were still fears of Russian vessels when some Russian cargo vessels were spotted off the south west coast again. Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins said their presence was a ‘cheap way to send a threat’ to Ireland, the EU and Nato.

A planned Easter deadline for the re-opening of the Dursey Cable Car failed to materialise much to the frustration of councillors and islanders. Ireland’s only cable car closed last year in order to replace the two towers holding the cable car.

The tragic death of Kilcrohane native, Timothy ‘Timmy” Hourihane was remembered at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork city when Christopher O’Sullivan pleaded guilty to the chef’s manslaughter at a tented village in Maradyke Walk in Cork city on October 13th 2019.

In Kinsale, Brendan Piper of Piper’s Funfair said he feared that the iconic funfair may never return to the town, after Cork County Council said he would need to provide a €60,000 bond before he could set up in the newly-resurfaced car park on the Pier Road. He said he couldn’t understand why the Council was ‘so against’ him.

Local Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan broke down in tears at a Council meeting as she said she had received serious online abuse over the stalemate between the Council and Piper’s Funfair.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns described the situation that there will be only one tester based at the Skibbereen driving test centre as ‘ridiculous.’ She said people in West Cork were waiting months to even get an appointment for a driving test.

Meanwhile, there were fears that time was running out for people who want to be buried in places like Kilcrohane, Glengariff and Skibbereen. The lack of available space in West Cork burial grounds was raised by the then county mayor Cllr Danny Collins at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

It was also revealed this month that the number of ‘bean an tís’ on Cape Clear to host Irish college students has fallen from a peak of seven 20 years ago, to just one this year. The former manager of the Comharchumann Chléire Teoranta on Cape Clear, Máirtín Ó Méalóid said that it’s proving extremely difficult to attract new mná tí to keep students.

In politics, there was a shock when Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed announced that he would not stand in the next general election. He ruled out any plans to continue in politics and political observers said that Fine Gael will struggle to hold onto its seat, following his shock announcement. Professor Gary Murphy of DCU said the former agriculture minister is a big loss to the party’s chances of holding the seat.

There was disappointment for music fans when the organisers of the Bandon Music Festival, which normally takes place over the June bank holiday weekend and had run for almost 30 years, announced that they were taking a break for now.

In April we also spoke to one of Ireland's biggest Star Wars fans, Newry Bakry, who showed Star reporter Kieran O'Mahony around his impressive collection.

MAY

CORK South West TD Michael Collins attacked the government’s climate action policies, which he described as ‘deeply damaging’ to rural communities. He launched the attack on climate policies two days after his brother, Cllr Danny Collins, who was the then county mayor, launched Cork County Council’s new Climate Action Plan and an evidence-based report.

The narrowness of roads outside Glengarriff was highlighted at a local Council meeting, with Cllr Danny Collins saying that one could ‘nearly land a 747’ onto the footpaths installed there. He said the footpaths are too wide, making the road narrower and had almost led to a collision there.

There was relief for David Roche from Sheep’s Head after a bill of €2,000 which he received from Cork County Council was cancelled. He had received the bill after his caretaker rang the fire services to help battle a gorse fire which had threatened to destroy his home.

The Kinsale 7s rugby tournament returned after an absence of three years and this year’s event was described as a ‘game changer’ after public order and drugs related offences dropped dramatically compared to the last pre-Covid festival in 2019. Signs had been erected at the club grounds and in the town centre which warned about the legal implications for possessing drugs or committing public order offences.

Meanwhile, in Kilmurry, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk paid a surprise visit to the Independence Museum in Kilmurry, much to the surprise of museum volunteer Karen Lally. He had been in the area when he spotted the sign for the museum and decided to pop in.

It was revealed in a summary report for Cork County Council’s new Climate Action Plan that the highest temperature on record in Cork was 31.6C, which was recorded in Glengarriff on June 18th 2014. It also found that the flooding in Rosscarbery in 2020, which involved 230mm of rainfall, was the highest recorded since 1961.

Basking sharks were sighted in West Cork in May, with the beautiful creatures getting up close and personal with some locals in the water.

Both the GAA and RTÉ were given the red card by councillors over the GAAGO pay per view service for hurling and football games. Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said people were outraged that they couldn’t watch the Cork v Tipperary hurling match and pointed out that the on-line service didn’t work for a lot of people.

There was shock in local politics when Fine Gael Councillor John O’Sullivan announced that he would not contest next year’s local elections, while the so called ‘Holly Hop’ had started to abate, after the Social Democrats enjoyed a surge in popularity when local TD Holly Cairns was appointed leader.

A dead cow found lying in the River Ilen in Skibbereen drew outrage from locals after it was spotted by a local out walking the previous month. They had initially thought it was a piece of large river foam, before looking closer and realising it was a dead cow.

Following the success of the ‘Belfast or Blind’ bus, a new bus service from West Cork to Northern Ireland for hip and knee operations began this month. The service is running in tandem with the long-running cataract bus and was described as being ‘the first of its kind’ in the country.

The Michael Collins Centre museum near Clonakilty bought an autograph book from 1921 with the signatures of the Treaty delegates including Michael Collins at an auction in Dublin. Tim Crowley described it is as being an ‘unbelievable book’ and in ‘excellent condition’ and was bought for just under €5,000.

Meanwhile, Judge John King in the District Court described the use of cocaine as an ‘epidemic’ and that no good can come from it. He made the comment after hearing a case in which a young Bandon man was said to have been ‘dabbling’ in it.

‘Bureaucracy gone mad’ is how Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) described the fact that Garrettstown Beach had lost its Blue Flag status. Councillors were furious that the popular beach lost is Blue Flag status because it doesn’t have a recycling facility, despite it sister beach, Garrylucas having one.

JUNE

AS West Cork enjoyed the sunshine, it was revealed that two state-of-the-art beach wheelchairs, costing over €6,000 in total, were lying idle for the past two years as there’s nowhere to store them near Inchydoney Beach. Cllr Paul Hayes, who was storing one of the Hippocampe beach wheelchairs in his own garage, described the situation as ‘really frustrating’ and that two years on there has been no movement on the issue.

The good weather also meant it was an exceptionally busy bank holiday weekend as West Cork RNLI crews responded to a number of call-outs, including the rescue of 13 French fishermen off Dursey Island, while another crew had two call-outs within the hour on the Sunday evening. No casualties were reported from the numerous incidents.

Meanwhile, the low rainfall levels combined with the high demand for water meant that night-time water restrictions were introduced, while Cape residents were being asked to conserve water as their supply was under pressure.

It was revealed by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns at a conference in Cork called ‘Women for Election’ that she was told that she ‘took’ a Fine Gael seat in Cork South West and that ‘they’re going to take it back next time.’ She said she stood for election because she wanted to make a difference in the constituency.

Hollywood came to Skibbereen as a stream of famous talent took a tour of the new West Cork Film Studios.

Actors including Ciarán Hinds and Jeremy Irons were among the many who were given an early look at what the film studio can do for West Cork’s burgeoning film industry.

There was finally good news for the people of Dursey Island when the country’s only cable car re-opened after being closed for 14 months for major repairs. Islanders had been using their own boats and Council supported ribs since the cable car closed on March 31st 2022.

Councillors were even more infuriated with the Cork County GAA Board because they didn’t acknowledge a letter sent by the Council about the use of cash at GAA matches. They had asked that one cash entranced be maintained at GAA grounds but their request was met with total silence.

The lack of available home help providers was highlighted by Cork South West TD Michael Collins who spoke about the case of an elderly woman, who is a double amputee and was unable to leave hospital due to shortage of home help providers. He said the lack of home help as well as the lack of respite care for people with intellectual disabilities had reached ‘nightmare levels’ and that the service is in crisis.

A long-awaited bus to bring disability service users from Beara to Bantry, fell well short of requirements, according to parents, who said the bus only stops at the Square in Bantry, with the passengers having to make their own way to their services.

It was a catch with a difference for fishermen from Union Hall who pulled up parts of a rocket of what was believed to the remains of the ill-fated Virgin Orbit spacecraft lost at sea after crashing shorted after launch earlier this year.

It was also the month that West Cork’s cruise tourism season began and the people of Castletownbere turned out to welcome the Sylvia Earle on its maiden voyage. It was the first ever visit of a cruise ship to Castletownbere and guest were given a warm welcome ashore.

Pupils from Leap NS took it upon themselves to remind politicians that they are the ‘voters of the future’ and called for something to be done about their dangerous route to and from their school. In a letter written to The Southern Star, they said that something needed to be done about the traffic speeding past their school. They said some motorists going past ‘behave as if they were on a race track.'

JULY

TRAGEDY struck at the start of the month as a father-of-three died in an accident on a family holiday on Cape Clear. David Latten was described as a ‘perfect dad’ and was the son- in-law of former TD Jim O’Keeffe. David went missing on Saturday July 1st when he went to retrieve a football that went over a cliff at the Chléire Haven glamping and camping site.

There was a setback for the Dursey cable car, which was forced to close for four days while repairs were carried out to its braking mechanism. The service had only reopened on June 9th after being closed for 14 months. It was the first of many frustrating closure setbacks for the service over the rest of the year.

The former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning body. The Baltimore resident also pleaded guilty to a charge of making a misleading declaration of interest by not disclosing properties in 2018 that had gone into receivership the previous year. In November he would avoid jail after he successfully appealed the serverity of the sentence.

A West Cork GP warned lack of cover had raised fears of burnout, with practices feeling the strain of the shortage of local doctors. One Castletownbere GP said the situation had reached crisis levels.

Graham Norton was the star attraction to open the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry, and he had a fascinating sit-down with Maeve Higgins at the Maritime Hotel as the Ahakista resident talked books, BBC, and Bantry.

As sea temperatures around West Cork rose up to four degrees higher than normal, climatologist Vincent O’Shea told The Southern Star that there could be serious consequences for marine life. ‘At a local level we should be concerned about the impact on marine plants like seaweeds and kelp, losses in fisheries income and overall habitat loss. If we ignore cutting CO2 emissions, these land and maritime heatwaves may do further damage,’ Vincent warned.

The West Cork Film Studios opened, and reporter Jackie Keogh got behind the scenes of the new venture for The Southern Star. A 10-acre backlot for outdoor scenes makes it a serious contender for new productions, and one of the company directors Édain O’Donnell explained how it would offer opportunities locally.

‘The film industry works like an old-fashioned apprenticeship scheme for people who don’t necessarily need a degree or a diploma to work on a film, what you need is to be trained under a mentor or head of department. From there, people enter into contract by contract jobs, so people can travel with their newly-acquired skills. As a career, it provides short, intense bursts of work of three to six months, followed by down time, which seems to suit the up-and-coming generation.’

There was outrage in the farming community after a damning RTÉ investigation showed serious mistreatment of animals at marts. Cork Marts vowed to retrain staff after the footage caused shock among farmers and beyond. The conditions of cattle travelling to the continent from Ireland put the future of the live export trade in further focus.

The shockwaves over the RTÉ investigation had the dairy industry soul-searching but an even bigger blow was to come, as it began to emerge that EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius planned to cut Ireland’s nitrates derogation, a decision that could affect dairy farmers across West Cork.

The derogation is the system where farmers are allowed to spread livestock manure and slurry containing more than 170kg of nitrogen per hectare – up to a maximum of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare. Changes to the would see nitrate levels reduced to a minimum 250kgs per hectare to 220kgs per hectare for dairy farmers parts of the country.

Farmers didn’t take the decision lying down, and a rally in Bandon, organised by the IFA, drew thousands of farmers to the town from across the country. Barryroe Co-Op chair Peter Fleming said the derogation could ‘devastate farms, families, co-ops and all those involved in ancillary industries. We have to stand up for ourselves on this’.

On July 15th, after a search which brought a smile to so many faces, The Southern Star revealed Pollí the dog, owned by Vicki Collins, was West Cork’s cutest pet.

The Clonakilty canine came out on top from hundreds of hopefuls of all shapes and sizes.

Plans for a greenway cycle route from Cork city to Bandon unlocking the entire Bandon valley for cyclists and pedestrians, were revealed in July, while across the county Eyeries saw the opening of its first housing development in 17 years, described by Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy as a ‘game changer’ for the area.

Bord Fáilte put the historic former Baltimore railway station site up for sale.

Danny Collins term as county mayor came to an end, the Bantry councillor taking a leaf from Old Blue Eyes as he said did it ‘my way’ over the year. Important milestones during his year included the signing of the design works for the Bantry relief road and the sod turning for new housing scheme in Schull while he told Kieran O’Mahony that ‘being invited as guest of honour for the Chicago St Patrick’s Day Parade was a real highlight’. He handed over the chain of office to Fianna Fáil Councillor Frank O’Flynn.

Towards the end of the month it emerged that the out-of-hours SouthDoc service in Skibbereen was no longer operating normally though the HSE denied this.

Justice finally arrived for a Cork family when a man was convicted of murdering Nora Sheehan, whose body was found outside Innishannon in 1981. ‘We hope you are at peace now mom. We never gave up hoping that one day we would get justice for you and we hope we have done you proud,’ the family of Nora Sheehan wrote.

The board of Greyhound Racing Ireland announced the appointment of the chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, as the organisation’s new chief executive. The Bandon man had been chief executive of Cork County Council since 2014. In August Cork County Council would name Valerie O’Sullivan as its temporary ceo.

More than 3,500 people from all over the country attended a two-day event at Drinagh Co-op as part of its centenary celebrations.

Later in the year a fabulous book by Philip O’Regan recalling the co-op’s fascinating history was launched in the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

July also saw the death of popular singer Sineád O'Connor. Hundreds of people belted out a rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U at the Skibbereen Arts Festival in her honour.

AUGUST

THE West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen were not long opened when Independent TD Michael Collins accused the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of treating West Cork as a ‘photo opportunity’ during a visit to the area.

‘He and his government cannot continue to treat us as if they were on a day out to Jurassic Park – down from Dublin to see the spectacular sights while vanishing with the cheque book firmly lodged in the coat pocket.’

The Southern Star got under the skin of a growing business, chatting with Eamon Crowley of West Cork Veg Solutions, which grows onions for some of the region’s best known food brands.

There was a party atmosphere on the streets of Skibbereen as a spectacular Flashdance street party got the town’s Arts Festival off to a sensational start.

The thrills didn’t end there, with ADT’s (Alan Daniel Tobin) musical trips to the Fastnet continuing a spectacular event helping reaffirm the festival’s place as one of the most diverse festivals in the country.

A lack of ambulance staff was revealed to be undermining emergency cover in West Cork, according to a worried paramedic who said that on one busy weekend, two large towns had no night-time cover.

A special report by The Southern Star looked at the decline of rural pubs, and its effects on those communities. The report showed how in Skibbereen the number of pubs in the 1960s was close to 40 – now five pubs and two hotels remain.

West Cork duo Aine O’Gorman and Victoria Keating revealed their plans to bid for Eurovision glory in Sweden. Victoria has defied illness to continue producing and performing.

With schools returning later in the month, The Southern Star also reported of how the problem of school transport was back on the agenda, with 30 pupils in Ballinhassig with no bus option ahead of the new term.

The sport of harness racing received a huge boost with planning permission granted for a multimillion euro harness racing track and stables near Clonakilty. It is hoped to have the track running in 2024.

Ballineen songwriter and musician Bill Maybury was in dreamland after two of his songs featured on the No 1 album by fellow Corkman, Cian Ducrot. Cian’s debut album Victory debuted at the top of the Irish album charts and achieved global success. ‘I wrote “Everyone Who Falls in Love (has someone else they’re thinking of)” and “Hurt When You Hurt Me” and working with Cian is a dream,’ said Bill. ‘He’s such a star and I’m so grateful to be along for the ride. The fact we’re both from Cork makes it special too.’

Tragedy stuck at the Ironman event in Youghal as two competitors died during the swimming section in difficult sea conditions. Later in the year the 2024 event was postponed following the tragedy.

The lack of taxis in West Cork emerged as a frustration for locals and tourists. Rosscarbery taxi driver John O’Sullivan said it is ‘impossible’ to get drivers for night shifts. ‘On Saturday nights, between 11.30pm and 2am, demand is extremely high, he said. ‘On a Saturday night now I stay local. I do Rosscarbery and Clonakilty that’s it – you can’t go any further at peak times,’ he said.

It wasn’t just taxis suffering transport problems. The ongoing problems at the Dursey cable car meant 50 people were temporarily stranded on Dursey Island after the cable car closed. A local ferry operator was engaged to bring them back to the mainland.

SEPTEMBER

THE population increase in West Cork didn’t result in extra representation in the Dáil, as Cork South West (CSW) and Cork North West (CNW) were confirmed to remain as three-seater constituencies.

There was a poignant moment as New York firefighters visited the Ringfinnan garden of remembrance near Kinsale to commemorate 9/11.

The son shone in Durrus as crowds gathered for the open day of the West Cork Jesters new clubhouse at the former Cronin’s Forge. The Jesters are an all-ability rugby team.

De Barras in Clonakilty celebrated 40 years of bringing the best in live music to the town, while it was the focal point for the fantastic Clonakilty Guitar Festival later in the month.

West Cork got a taste of the Sahara as a downpour of red rain was attributed to dust from the Sahara. The red rain left an unusual coating on many cars and vehicles.

Later in the month the wild weather would continue with a season of storms causing floods and property damage.

A report by the Mental Health Commission confirmed that Cork and Kerry region have the longest waiting list for children requiring mental healthcare services.

‘Behind this grim statistic, there are thousands of children whose mental health struggles continue to be neglected by the State,’ said Social Democrat Leader Holly Cairns.

Tributes were paid to Christine O’Reilly, wife of Tony O’Reilly, who died in September. The family were well known in Glandore when they owned homes in the village.

There was heartbreak as seven-year-old Emily Roman from Crosshaven tragically drowned at Fountainstown Beach. The second class pupil of Templebreedy National School was swept out to sea while swimming with her friends, leaving the entire community stunned.

Bandon Tennis Club celebrated its centenary with an all-night tennis event for local charity, the St Michael’s Centre – it proved a smashing event!

Auctioneer Charlie McCarthy revealed how properties in West Cork could become a magnet for people trying to escape the extreme heat which is becoming an increasing factor of European summers, due to climate change. He recalled one buyer was ‘quite categorical about it. He said it was getting too hot for him in southern Europe.’

A new support helpline got underway in West Cork for all survivors of sexual violence and the people who support them.

It was launched by the West Cork Women Against Violence project (WCWAV), while the project was later rebranded to West Cork Beacon, with the name change reflecting its increased services offered.

An alarming report by two scientists showed how agricultural practices were the most likely cause of an increase in nitrates in Lough Hyne, leading to algal bloom. ‘It’s due to more nutrients in the lough, and it seems like nitrogen. That’s the kind of thing you get in fertilisers, so most likely from agricultural run-off somewhere,’ said researcher Colin Little.

Two Bantry farmers were convicted for starting gorse fires on their lands, in what may turn out to be the first prosecutions of their kind in West Cork.

A memorial to honour more than 1,000 miners from the Beara Peninsula who lie in unmarked graves in Colorado has been unveiled in the United States.

And there was intrigue and investigations as a Castletownbere-registered fishing trawler was used as part of an international drugs trafficking operation worth €157m– the biggest in the history of the State. The vessel, named The Castlemore, was purchased to rendezvous with a Panamanian-registered cargo ship the MV Matthew. In deteriorating weather, The Castlemore ran aground on a sand bank off the Wexford coast and two men were winched to safety and subsequently arrested.

OCTOBER

IN October, the closing of a nursing home in Belgooly made the front page. The decision to accelerate the closure of the home left families ‘panicked’ and ‘desperate’ to find new homes for their loved ones.

An urgent call was made for the HSE to step in and oversee operations at the Aperee Living Nursing Home in Belgooly, due to close three weeks later. The shock announcement was made by Aperee Living about the closure of the 68-bed facility, which had been accelerated to October 24th and arrived like a ‘bombshell’ for many families.

A Castletownbere-registered trawler that was allegedly used as part of an international drugs trafficking operation was stuck on a sandbank off the Wexford coast. A person experienced in the salvage trade spoke to The Southern Star and said the vessel, The Castlemore, was sinking further into the sand.

A Baltimore resident, and a former deputy chair-man of An Bord Pleanála, was in court for the hearing of his appeal against the severity of a two-month prison sentence. The appellant, architect Paul Hyde of 4, Castlefields, Baltimore, had pleaded guilty in the district court to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning authority.

Emma Connolly reported this month that a five-year plan was being launched to promote West Cork as a major tourist destination, and to protect the authenticity of what the area has to offer. Fáilte Ireland announced that it had adopted its ‘Three Peninsulas visitor experience development plan’ and the ‘West Cork Coast destination and experience development plan’. Work on the plans started in 2021 and they have now been amalgamated into one document which identified key actions to promote the region.

Meanwhile, former RTÉ correspondent Fergal Keane said the bomb disposal unit arrived at his house in Baltimore to safely dispose of 180 sticks of gelignite.

A builder, who was just one hour into a job to restore an old stone shed on the property at Lahern, found a ceramic container stuffed with the explosives. He contacted Fergal, who immediately drove from his home in Dublin to the property he’d bought with his wife Tara Buckley in 2017. The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team carried out three controlled explosions.

Local farmers made a last-ditch attempt to get an extension to the January 1st derogation changes when Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue visited Timoleague. The two political leaders were invited to the area following the IFA protest at the Fianna Fáil think-in at the Horse and Jockey convention centre in September. The duo visited the Timoleague catchment where Eddie Burgess, agriculture and catchment specialist with Teagasc, outlined results from the water study which has been underway there since 2010.

Our own Southern Star sports editor Kieran McCarthy was presented with the 2021 MacNamee Provincial Media Award by GAA president Larry McCarthy at the GAA MacNamee Awards for 2021 & 2022 at the Cusack Suite in Croke Park.

The award began a busy week for author and journalist Kieran, who later married his long-term partner Eilish Dineen in his native Kerry.

Tallaght man Seán Fox, who set up the Bench of Hope project last year with his partner Valerie Fitzpatrick, – to spread peace, hope and connection in communities across Ireland had the first bench installed at Malin Head. The couple then started a campaign to put a similar bench at Mizen Head, as there are so many strong links between Ireland’s most southerly and northerly points.

The couple have the support of Cllrs Ross O’Connell and Caroline Cronin but the project has been refused by Cork County Council which says it may promote ‘a proliferation’ of benches. The decision was made by Cork County Council as the owner of the land in question, and not from a decision of the Council as a planning authority.

Storm Babet brought ‘biblical’ rain to parts of the region, but East Cork was most badly hit, although many roads in the West and some homes closer to the city, were also flooded.

Macroom was chosen as a pilot project to monitor carbon emissions, as part of Cork County Council’s new Climate Action Plan. Establishing the town as the county’s first ‘decarbonising zone’ was named as just one of the priorities of the ambitious five-year plan. Macroom was chosen for carbon monitoring based on its socioeconomic and physical environmental characteristics, the Council says, to see what is possible for decarbonisation and climate action at a local and community level.

Among the objectives set out for the town is achieving a low carbon housing stock by rolling out new energy systems and smart meters; optimising the energy efficiency of existing buildings; the provision of more EV charging facilities and trialling better public recycling options.

The strange and unusual scarecrows were back for the annual Leap Scarecrow festival including The Southern Star’s popular scarecrow, complete with a special ‘spooky’ edition of the paper.

The unveiling of a new life-size bronze statue of Michael Collins on the Grand Parade in Cork city will add to the great sense of history in Cork city, according to lord mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy. He was speaking at the official unveiling of the statue to a crowd of over 1,500.

NOVEMBER

CALLS were made in November for urgent road safety measures to be carried out between Lissarda and Farnanes, following a fatal road traffic collision on the N22 at Crookstown. The same section of road has been the scene of numerous collisions and local politicians said that urgent attention needed to be given to making the junctions in the area safer.

A postcard of a famous photo of Michael Collins leaving the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen just hours before his death is one of several interesting items connected to the famous Clonakilty man auctioned by Sheppard’s Auction House in Laois.

Kerry footballing legend Pat Spillane backed a call for a new inquest into the deaths of the victims of the 1979 Whiddy oil disaster. Spillane, a teacher in Bantry at the time of the disaster which killed 50 people, said the ‘out-and out scandal’ never got the publicity it deserved and that the Stardust disaster may have received more attention because it happened in the capital.

New applications for fish farms may see them confined to land, under new legislation which will designate Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) around the Irish coast, a meeting in West Cork was told. Marine environmentalists, under the Fair Seas umbrella group, held a meeting in Skibbereen, to seek support for stronger protection of our coasts and marine life. The MPA Bill currently being finalised aims to have 30% of Irish waters protected by 2030 – an area twice the size of the State’s landmass.

TD Michael Collins announced he was setting up a new political party – the Independent Ireland party because, he said, the people of Ireland were ‘sick of’ the two main parties and ‘didn’t want to turn to Sinn Féin’. Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue is to be the general secretary of the new party.

Bandon Vale founder Andy Mahon joined the Southern Star West Cork Farming Awards Hall of Fame at a gala lunch in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

The awards celebrated the best of West Cork farming.

Hopes of creating a maritime heritage centre in one of the county’s most important coastal locations were dashed when the local community were told the old Baltimore train station site had been sold by Fáilte Ireland. Plans for an extensive marine activity centre in Bantry, which would include two waterfront buildings, pontoons and a café, were unveiled at a public meeting in the town. Following local consultation, the Bantry Marine Activities Centre was proposing a site near the Abbey slipway for the ambitious project.

The Dursey island cable car was due to be closed – yet again – for two days, to facilitate essential maintenance and inspection, the Council said. This was one of several closures announced since the iconic tourist attraction – which is the only permanent link to the island – underwent a €1.6m refurbishment last year.

In Dublin, the trial of James Kilroy, accused of murdering his Leap wife Valerie French, dramatically collapsed – for a second time.

DECEMBER

A BANDON man was hailed a hero after he was involved in the dramatic rescue of a woman whose car went into the River Lee in Cork city. But father-of-one William Ross (48) played down his heroic efforts by saying he ‘reacted in the moment’ and ‘did what any other person would have done’ if they faced the same situation.

‘I was working on a weigh-bridge on Kennedy Quay when I noticed a commotion in the distance,’ he told The Southern Star. He was helped by two others, Farid Langens and Kevin Roos, from separate Belgian trawlers. ‘We were able to pull her out and the car was going down, but wasn’t sinking fast. We were all in the water and were able to climb aboard the trawler after someone threw a rope ladder down.’

Pioneering campsite founders Con and Margaret Sexton were lucky to escape with their lives after a fire gutted their home in Timoleague. Their daughter Elaine said they were overwhelmed by the support they got from the community after the horrific blaze.

Kinsale’s iconic lobster pot tree was shelved this year, after fisherman Eamonn O’Neill said that the Council wanted it to be insured to the tune of €6.5m. His creation, using over 170 of his own lobster pots, ‘went viral’ last year after writer, broadcaster and former spindoctor Alastair Campbell shared a photo of the tree to his 1m Twitter followers calling it his ‘Unusual tree of the Day’. It also caught the attention of UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and his family who spent New Year in Kinsale.

The village of Toons Bridge was in mourning after the death was announced of former Pogues singer Shane MacGowan whose sister-in-law runs the Toons Bridge Dairy in the village. Shane’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke grew up near Macroom, where her sister Jenny Rose still lives.

A Skibbereen man was fined €500 for the theft of a dog in the town, during a court case which heard the beagle was worth between €500 and €600.

There was great news for Barryroe when it was revealed that the parish was getting an early Christmas present, following a recent bequest from an anonymous donor of $500,000 (approximately €462,080). Parish priest Fr Dave O’Connell read out a statement at both the vigil mass in the Sacred Heart Church in Courtmacsherry and Sunday mass in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Barryroe, informing parishioners of the very generous donation.

It was also announced that the Supreme Court will hear Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara on January 16th. Bandon man Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of the killing.

It was reported that a dog-loving butler was being sought by a couple for their West Cork property, with the successful candidate being offered an annual salary of €65,000. The full-time position was advertised by a German/Irish couple, for their coastal property, where they spend half the year.

Skibbereen came out in force to welcome its returning heroes, the O’Donovan Rossa ladies football team who brought home the All-Ireland junior club final.

Meanwhile, the IFA reported that the general area around Skibbereen was experiencing one of its biggest TB outbreaks in years.

Bere Island was celebrating the news that it had been chosen as a ‘transition’ island by the EU to become carbon neutral by 2030.

***

That's it for another year in West Cork – stay tuned throughout 2024 as The Southern Star will be keeping you connected to all the latest news and sport as always.

