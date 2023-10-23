Farmers’ last ditch bid to sway Minister

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

WEST Cork farmers made a last ditch attempt to get an extension to the January 1st derogation changes when Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue visited Timoleague last Saturday

The two political leaders were invited to the area following the IFA protest at the Fianna Fáil think-in at the Horse and Jockey convention centre in September.

The duo visited the Timoleague catchment where Eddie Burgess, agriculture and catchment specialist with Teagasc, outlined results from the water study which has been underway there since 2010.

One of the study’s main findings is that stocking levels do not impact water quality.

Farmers are frustrated that despite the study, changes to EU law mean nitrate levels will be reduced from 250kgs per hectare to 220kgs per hectare from January 1 in certain parts of the country, including parts of Rossmore, Ballinascarthy, Ballinacarriga, Dunmanway and Ballineen.

Members of the ICMSA, IFA, Barryroe Co-op and public representatives, including FG Senator Tim Lombard, met with the Tánaiste and Minister, and the overhwleming message was that the January 1st deadline must be extended for at least 12 months, to prevent the widespread slaughter of in-calf stock.

Chair of West Cork IFA Donal O’Donovan said that uncertainty was already impacting the sale of animals.

‘A farmer would have been able to sell a cow for €1,000 a few weeks ago and it’s only making around €400 now. There’s no demand. We need at least 12 months lead-in time to the reduction.’

Chairman of Barryroe Co-op Peter Fleming said that in the last six months they had led the charge on the issue, and had taken the fight ‘from their boardroom to Brussels and back again.’

‘There’s not a lot of other doors we can knock on. I think the minister made it clear that we were running out of time, by looking for extra time.’

West Cork IFA dairy chair Ger Lehane said between 2,000 and 3,000 cows will be lost from the Argideen river catchment area, where the lower levels will be imposed from January.

‘IFA officials travelled to Brussels this week to meet with the Commission to make a last attempt for an extension, we’re not giving up. Otherwise we’re looking at an animal welfare issue. Cows were put in calf last April and May when there was no talk about this, so farmers need support.’

West Cork IFA animal welfare chair Derry Scannell is one of the farmers impacted by the changes.

‘But I only know this from the purple map, I’ve had nothing official from the department yet, and there are lots of farmers who are still unaware of the changes,’ he said.

FG Senator Tim Lombard said acknowledgement is needed for the situation farmers with in-calf stock find themselves in.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan emphasised that farmers will need support to make necessary changes.

‘At the meeting I pleaded with the Minister for Agriculture and the Tánaiste to push for a lead-in time after January next year to allow farmers to adapt. This autumn, calves are being born on derogation farms right throughout Ireland. It is really important, from an animal welfare point of view, that appropriate time is given for these animals to work their way through the system naturally.’