Baltimore’s historic railway station site up for sale

AN historic site in the heart of Baltimore previously earmarked for a tourism hub is now primed for a private development after Fáilte Ireland put the lands up for sale.

The lands, taking in the old railway station and former sailing centre, cover 1.3 acres with spectacular sea views, and are owned by Fáilte Ireland. They are expected to attract bids in the region of €750,000. Known locally as ‘Bull Point’, the lands link Mariner’s Cove with the harbour, stretching 180m along the road towards the North Pier.

In recent years the lands have fallen badly into disrepair, and plans for Cork Co Council to use the site for community purposes or as a marine heritage site fell through after a lease agreement could not be reached.

The site was once home to Baltimore’s original train station building, which closed in the 1960s, and the former station master’s house.

In the 1960s the railway station property became home to the Glenans Irish Sailing Club (GISC), which operated a sailing school there. The sailing school closed in 2013.

The property goes for sale by tender on September 30th. Philip Horgan of Cushman & Wakefield, who is handling the sale on behalf of Fáilte Ireland, said the site ‘represents a rare opportunity to secure a high-profile site in the centre of the town suitable for a range of uses’.

‘There has already been strong interest in the site, both locally and beyond,’ Mr Horgan told The Southern Star.

The future use of the Bull Point land is unclear. Fáilte Ireland said Cushman and Wakefield will review all proposals and make recommendations on the sale.

Under the Cork County Development Plan, the site is zoned as an ‘X-02 special policy area’, which provides for ‘mixed-use primarily tourist-related marine, commercial and leisure employment, community facilities and residential uses’.

Previously, Cork County Council had been in discussions with Fáilte Ireland to take a lease on the property. A stipulation over Council obligations to renovate the site proved a sticking point. In December 2020, councillors rejected a lease agreement on the basis the Council would be obligated to carry out renovations costing €370,000.

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind), who previously engaged with Fáilte Ireland, had proposed the land be used for a centre honouring Baltimore’s marine heritage, or as an arts and crafts space, said the site is currently ‘in a shocking state’.

‘The building has fallen into disrepair and I would be happy to see it sold, as long as it is used as a facility for the community. It’s important that it retains community use.’