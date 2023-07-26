Chicago trip a highlight of Collins’ hectic year in Council’s top role

The Bantry publican has recently been reflecting on his busy year as county mayor. Having just handed back the chain, he says he would need to be ‘semi-retired’ to take up the challenge again!

AFTER a hectic 12 months travelling the length and breadth of Cork county as county mayor, it was particularly pleasant for Cllr Danny Collins to finally spend some time closer to home, as he and his partner Noreen Coakley enjoyed a well-deserved staycation at Heron’s Cove, near his homeplace at Goleen.

The Bantry-based independent councillor, who runs the popular Boston Bar, admits that he had a rollercoaster of a year serving the people of Co Cork.

At last month’s Council agm, he summed up his memorable year by quoting Frank Sinatra in concluding that he ‘did it his way’.

He handed over the mayoral chain to Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn at that meeting and wished him the best of luck in the role.

‘I told him to enjoy the year as it’s a fantastic honour to be the first citizen of the county. I’ve been to different areas throughout the county from Glanworth to Eyeries, and I met so many amazing people in different communities who are a credit to our county,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘It was a jam-packed year but I knew that from day one, so I was well versed in what the role involved. I loved visiting schools and the children seemed to be in awe of the mayoral chain and they were always so welcoming.’

‘Some days I could have been attending three or four events in the county, but I really enjoyed it and it was great honour. There was a bit of juggling to do, too, as I run my own business while I also had to take care of my Council work too.’

He quipped that his local dry cleaners had a bumper year with him calling in for all his official engagements.

Danny said he would never have been able to accept the Council role without the support of his loyal bar staff.

‘I want to thank them all and even some former staff who came back to help me. They were all there for me over the past year and I’m very grateful to them – I got there in the end!’

With such a busy diary of events to attend, Cllr Collins also relied on the support of his partner Noreen, whose patience and kindness made all the difference, he told The Southern Star. ‘It was hard alright, as she runs her own business too. There were days there where we would miss each other as she’s out early in the morning at 6am and I might be back late at night. She was very supportive over the past year and she’s probably glad I am now back to a semi-normal routine.’

He credits his success as county mayor to a ‘big team effort’ from within the chamber with his support staff, as well as the staff in both Bantry and Skibbereen.

A hectic schedule was part and parcel of Danny’s role and he recalls the weekend of Michael Collins’ centenary commemorations last August as one particularly hectic weekend.

‘I think I attended 12 different events that weekend, starting off in Cape Clear and then up to County Hall and back to Lisavaird. The actual day of the commemoration was very busy too, as I was in Béal na Bláth and then up to Newcestown with my brother TD Michael Collins for the Michael Collins world record attempt [at the most number of Michael Collinses in one place].’

He opted not to have a Council car, but did avail of a driver, Michael.

‘He had good patience in fairness, and we got on fine. I didn’t use him every day, but only when the diary was very busy and when I needed to prepare speeches. I travelled roads, not just in the county, but in West Cork too, that I never travelled before!’

During his tenure as county mayor, Danny was never shy of publicly highlighting the lack of funding from central government for Cork county, and he was successful in arranging meetings with Cork government ministers.

‘They did come to meet us and we outlined our issues. We are getting €1,000 less than any other county per km for roads, and funding for piers and harbours is falling way short – we’re only getting dribs and drabs. I visited so many piers and marinas and we have to push for more funding so we can boost tourism here.’

Other highlights of his year included the recent signing of the design works for the Bantry relief road, the sod turning for new housing scheme in Schull and the reopening of the Dursey Cable Car.

‘Being invited as guest of honour for the Chicago St Patrick’s Day Parade was a real highlight. I was given the honour after I met with the Plumbers Union – who run the parade – when they came to Cork last year. It was an experience I will never forget.’

Incidentally, Danny’s grand-uncle, Michael Twohig, who was born in Lowertown, Schull was a sergeant in the Chicago police force and died in the line of duty in 1930. There is a plaque to remember him in the memorial park in Soldier’s Field and in 2010 Danny was given a plaque to also remember him, which now proudly hangs over his bar in Bantry. He said they were amazed that he has such a close connection to the city.

While in Chicago, he also met with people from the Irish American Partnership and he told them about Scoil Bharra Naofa in Bantry who were fundraising for an astro turf pitch for themselves and the mixed ability rugby team, the Jesters.

‘They presented me with a cheque for $2,500 which I recently presented to the school and it was a very generous donation,’ said Danny.

When pushed to see if he’d take on the role again, Danny admits he would need to be ‘semi-retired’ in order to do it.

For now though, he is settling back into his two jobs, as a councillor preparing for the local elections next year and serving tasty pints in The Boston Bar.