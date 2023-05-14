It’s all good, man, as Bob visits museum

VOLUNTEERS at the Independence Museum in Kilmurry did a double take when the star of Better Call Saul strolled through its doors. Bob Odenkirk, who also stars in the mega hit series Breaking Bad was in Cork over the bank holiday weekend, researching his ancestors for a US programme.

He was driving from Macroom, said museum volunteer Karen Lally, when he saw a sign for the amenity and detoured to check it out. The actor spent over an hour at the museum where he even sat down with Karen and fellow volunteer Paula O’Sullivan for a chat and a cup of tea.

Karen hasn’t seen either of Bob’s hit shows but she still recognised him straight away. ‘He was on his own, and was really interested to find out the story behind the museum. He couldn’t get over the fact that it is in such a remote location,’ she said.

She gave him a tour of the museum, including the Béal na Bláth exhibition, as well as the famine and Civil War sections. ‘He wasn’t in any rush at all. He’s researching his Cork ancestry and showed us some notes from his aunt which suggested they were from Ballyhea, in North Cork,’ said Karen.

A family from Derry were in the museum at the time and were delighted to get their photo taken with the star. ‘It certainly was a Sunday afternoon with a difference!’ said Karen who said she hoped Bob’s visit will encourage more visitors and more volunteers.

The Golden Globe-nominated star had been in Zurich a few days before this, and Karen said he said he was driving on to Kinsale. He was also spotted in

Kilkenny.