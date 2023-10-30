Michael Collins' family thrilled with his new statue on city’s Grand Parade

THE unveiling of a new lifesize bronze statue of Michael Collins on the Grand Parade in Cork city will add to the great sense of history in Cork city, according to lord mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

He was speaking at the official unveiling of the statue to a crowd of over 1,500 people who gathered to see Cork sporting legends Ronan O’Gara, Jimmy Barry Murphy and Rena Buckley officially unveil the likeness.

The statue was created by renowned sculptor Kevin Holland, who previous created the landmark statue of Collins in Emmet Square in Clonakilty.

Cork singer John Spillane also debuted a song he wrote about Collins, after being commissioned to write it by the Michael Collins 100 committee, receiving a great reaction from attendees.

Chairman of the Michael Collins 100 committee Tim Crowley said they were thrilled with the large turnout for one of Cork’s, and Ireland’s, greatest heroes.

‘This statue not only symbolises Collins but that whole generation of men and women who took on a military empire and trail-blazed the way for us today. We were honoured to have three Cork sporting legends unveil the statue – all extraordinary people in their own right, like Collins himself.’

The statue depicts Collins standing alongside a bicycle, a nostalgic nod to the iconic photograph of him taken with a Pierce bicycle in Wexford in 1922.

It is set at ground level, as a nod to Collins running the War of Independence among the people, inside a stone surround of carved limestone paving, with information on Collins’ life, by Clonakilty artist Tómas Tuipéar.

Fidelma Collins, grandniece of Michael Collins, said the Collins family were ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the statue.

‘The Michael Collins 100 committee were superb and a driving force to work with. Thank you to everyone who made this happen. You are all acknowledged in a capsule that we have at the base of the statue.’

The statue was funded through a crowdfunding scheme initiated by the Michael Collins 100 committee, while Bandon-born city councillor Shane O’Callaghan first raised a motion in September 2022 asking the Council to support its installation.

The name of every person who made a contribution to the fundraising drive is contained in a time capsule, which has been placed in the plinth of the statue.

The site on the Grand Parade was chosen as he held a rally there on March 12th 1922, when over 50,000 people attended to hear him deliver a passionate speech.