Holly highlights housing plight in first Dáil address as leader

March 1st, 2023 2:57 PM

By Southern Star Team

Deputy Cairns is the new leader of the Social Democrats (Photo: Andy Gibson)

CORK South West TD Holly Cairns has delivered her first Dáil address as leader of the Social Democrats.

Deputy Cairns, who assumed the leadership role earlier today, spoke about ‘housing disaster,’ adding that her generation is the first to be worse off than their parents.

 

Speaking to The Southern Star she said: ‘My mum would love if her daughter didn’t live on the other side of the world. Her grandson has just been born in New Zealand. Housing impacts every generation.

'People want to have their children and grandchildren nearby. They want West Cork to be a place where people can stay, move to, or come home to. Housing is having a profound impact on our ability to do that.'

