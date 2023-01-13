Cork nets 37 prizes at BT Young Scientists exhibition

AS the winners of the 59th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) have been announced as Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew from Tipperary, it was also revealed that Co Cork scooped a total of 37 prizes.

Shane and Liam, both 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary, won with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development. The coveted prize was presented to the winners this evening in the RDS in Dublin by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, and managing director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

The 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology winners received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500. The winners will also represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in Brussels in September. They’ll also get to attend the 64th Annual London International Youth Science Forum this summer.

Shay Walsh said: ‘On behalf of the entire team at BT Ireland, I wish to thank each and every student who took part in this year’s exhibition for sharing your ideas with us. After a long three years, it has been a pleasure to welcome you all back to the event in person. The past week has been truly inspiring, and I am in awe of your unique and individual talents. The level of creativity, innovation and research displayed over the last number of days has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am humbled and grateful to be a part of it.

‘I would also like to extend my congratulations to all our winners, who join a special group of some of Ireland’s brightest minds. I have no doubt this is only the beginning of all the brilliant work you will go on to do. To all the teachers, parents, guardians and everyone who supported the students who entered on their journeys, I express my sincere thanks. We are hugely grateful also to our panel of esteemed judges, our sponsors and partners, and of course, our own BT team, without whom this magnificent exhibition would not be possible.’

In the main awards, under the Educator of Excellent category, Coláiste Muire in Crosshaven took the Horizon Educator of Excellence award while St Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom took the BT Educator of Excellence award.

