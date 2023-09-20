Buyers eye West Cork to escape Euro heat purchasers

PROPERTIES in West Cork could become a real magnet for people trying to escape the extreme heat which is becoming an increasing factor of European summers, due to climate change.

That is the belief of Skibbereen estate agent Charlie McCarthy, who told The Southern Star that a purchaser from southern Europe recently bought a coastal property in West Cork for this reason, without even visiting it.

‘He was quite categorical about it. He said it was getting too hot for him in southern Europe,’ said Mr McCarthy.

‘The purchaser bought the property from the website without visiting the house, as the heat was becoming too much for him,’ he said.

While that’s one concrete example, the auctioneer said he has had a lot of similar enquiries coming from owners of property in European countries which experienced record-breaking temperatures this summer.

Clonakilty estate agent Martin Kelleher said that his European purchasers this year hadn’t stated any climate-related reasons for buying here, however, he believes climate-related purchases may become more common in the near future.

‘It wouldn’t surprise me at all,’ he said. ‘We have more of a moderate, temperate climate.’

Martin has had many sales in recent years to buyers based in the Middle East, who now come to their homes in Ireland to escape the searing heat of the summer.

Generally, he said, it is Irish expats that bring their children back to Ireland during the summer holidays. ‘Over there, summer is chronically hot for people who are not used to it,’ said Martin.

‘We’ve had several sales over the years from people who’d like to have something here, so that they could decamp here in the summertime.’