Lethal N22 junctions need action

CALLS have been made for urgent road safety measures to be carried out between Lissarda and Farnanes, following a fatal road traffic collision on the N22 at Crookstown.

The same section of road has been the scene of numerous collisions and gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses after local woman Kathleen O’Leary, who was in her 80s, died in CUH on Saturday, October 28th following the three-vehicle collision.

Two other people – a female and male, both in their 50s – were transferred to CUH with serious injuries. They remain in a serious but stable condition.

The collision, which occurred between Stage Cross and Lissarda, involved an articulated truck and two cars and occurred at approximately 9.30am.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan offered his condolences to the O'Leary family and the two injured people.

Kathleen O’Leary’s funeral took place on Wednesday at St Finbarr’s Cemetery, Kilmurry following requiem mass at St Mary’s Church in Kilmurry.

Deputy Moynihan said he has previously raised the issue with this stretch of the N22 in the Dáil.

‘There are a number of dangerous right-hand junctions between Ballincollig and Macroom and I’ve raised it a number of times,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘It’s been well recognised by every authority from Cork County Council to TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and An Garda Síóchána. Now they really need to move on with taking measures at these two lethal junctions.’

In June 2012, pensioners Robert and Mary Condon from Midleton were killed when their car struck another vehicle on a bend at the exact same location as the incident on Friday, October 27th – Stage Cross, at the turn-off for Crookstown, near Lissarda, about 9km east of Macroom.

Deputy Moynihan said he is aware that Cork County Council is putting together a design proposal for some works at the Cashelmore junction.

Another notorious junction is at the nearby village of Béal na Bláth on the R585, which has also seen several road traffic collisions. It is understood that Cork County Council has examined a number of design options and that a final layout was due be revealed this year, but so far no works have commenced.

Gardaí are now appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 9.20am and 9.40am on the morning of the incident and who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026- 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins has said that the funding to improve roads in West Cork is ‘abysmal’, pointing out that 49 roads in West Cork are in dire need of funding.

‘To tackle those smaller roads under the local improvement scheme, the Council is saying it would require at least €6m but nowhere close to that level of funding has been provided.’

Damage to many West Cork roads, due to the recent and ongoing heavy rainfall incidents, will put further pressure on local roads budgets.