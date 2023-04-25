FG's Creed not to contest next general election

Cork North West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed has announced that he will not contest the next general election.

The Macroom-based TD and former Minister for Agriculture made the announcement at a party meeting in Millstreet last night.

Deputy Creed was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 and was made Minister for Agriculture in 2016.

It is not clear yet who Fine Gael will select as their candidate for Cork North West, which at the last election saw two Fianna Fáil candidates and one Fine Gael candidate elected.

